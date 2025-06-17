Benelux Debuts New Rooftop Upgrade

Lux Skyhaus, now open to the public, is the good kind of glass ceiling.

Rooftop dining has made its anticipated summertime debut at Cafe Benelux — and this time, there’s no countdown to its closure.

The addition of Lux Skyhaus, a retractable roll-a-cover enclosure, allows for year-round rooftop dining and expands options for private events at the Historic Third Ward restaurant, 346 N. Broadway.

Initially announced in March, the roll-a-cover enclosure is the first of its kind in Milwaukee, according to Lowlands Group. It replaces the restaurant’s temporary heated tent, which previously sheltered rooftop diners during the winter months.

While popular in Milwaukee, open-air dining also mirrors the broader dining culture found throughout Europe, said Eric Wagner, CEO of Lowlands Group.

“Al fresco dining isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle deeply rooted in European culture, and one we’ve embraced from day one at Benelux,” Wagner said in a statement. “The Lux Skyhaus puts magic at the forefront year-round, rain or shine.”

The new glass enclosure covers the southern third of the Benelux rooftop, with sliding walls and an accordion-style roof that can be adjusted based on weather: open for fresh air and sunshine, or closed to shield against rain, snow and cooler temperatures.

When closed, the Skyhaus can be heated to maintain a comfortable temperature.

In addition to dining space, the new rooftop is available for private events with no weather worries. Rain in the forecast? The restaurant can simply close the roof.

“Whether you’re sipping a cold Belgian brew on a sunny afternoon or enjoying a cozy winter brunch under the glow of the heaters, the Skyhaus delivers an atmosphere that’s equal parts magical and practical,” Lowlands said in a statement.

The debut of Lux Skyhaus marks the second major renovation to Cafe Benelux in as many years. In 2024, the restaurant completed interior updates, including a reimagined bar, additional seating and larger TV screens.

Lux Skyhaus is now open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability, and reservations can be made online.

Photos

