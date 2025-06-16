Pasta Tree Spotlights Italian Winemakers

'Visionary' southern Italian winemakers will travel here for pairing dinners.

Three “visionary winemakers” will soon make the trip overseas to feature their ferments as part of a dinner series at The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Polito Winery, Pippo Greco Winery and Cobellis Winery — all based in Southern Italy — are set to participate in A Taste of Cilento, a three-part series taking place across June and July at the Lower East Side restaurant, 1503 N. Farwell Ave.

Suzzette Metcalfe, chef and owner of the Milwaukee restaurant, will host the events, curating a multi-course menu to pair with each winery’s selections.

The first dinner, taking place June 18, will showcase Polito Winery, known for its traditional cultivation and vinification techniques.

First bites include lemon-basil ricotta crostini paired with Falanghina wine and seared scallops paired with Riva Cilento Fiano. A hearty main course consists of porcini and truffle risotto with parmesan and a full-bodied red. Dessert pairs bittersweet chocolate budino with Amarena cherry reduction and Don Vito wine.

A second dinner is scheduled for June 25, featuring “an expressive lineup” from Pippo Greco Winery paired with smoked shellfish, stone fruits and a dose of fresh herbs.

The meal includes a first course of poached apricot and herb-marinated whitefish with Acquachiara and second course featuring pappardelle with lamb ragu, wild herbs and pecorino paired with Saùco. An entree of smoked shellfish risotto with cherry gastrique and fresh oregano pairs with Acquaviva, followed by buffalo milk panna cotta and Salecaro for dessert.

The series concludes July 2 with a three-course meal featuring crab cannoli, duck confit ravioli and olive oil cake with grilled peaches, along with select pairings from Cobellis Winery.

Dinners, each taking place from 6 to 9 p.m., range from $125 to $135 per guest, with a bundled rate of $365 for those who attend all three. The price includes a welcome pour at each dinner and signed tasting menus from Chef Metcalfe.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

For more information on The Pasta Tree, which recently celebrated its 43rd anniversary, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

