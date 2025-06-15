MPS Should Overhaul Curriculum, Teacher Training, Report Finds

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools isn’t supporting its teachers and doesn’t have adequate systems in place for student learning at its schools districtwide, according to the second independent audit commissioned by Gov. Tony Evers.

The 52-page report, focusing on the district’s instructional policies and methodologies, is as critical as the first audit, which the state released in February.

The district is facing declining enrollment, teacher shortages, a high-needs student population and school displacement due to lead remediation. At the same time, teachers told auditors they don’t feel supported by the district or their principals and student discipline takes up most of their days.

“The district lacks effective systems to ensure that schools with historically low academic performance are staffed with qualified teachers and leaders, or that specialized schools are strategically staffed at every level,” according to the audit released Friday by MGT of America Consulting.

Like the first audit, which focused on the district’s operations and procedures, MGT has nearly 40 recommendations for the school district. They include requiring all teachers and school leaders to complete training in how to teach reading, creating a “realistic plan for the implementation of new curricula” and revamping the process for addressing serious behavior incidents in schools.

The audits were commissioned by Evers following a financial scandal last year that led to the resignation of Superintendent Keith Posley.

Brenda Cassellius took over as superintendent in March. In May, she made staffing changes including moving more than 40 people out of central office and back into classrooms.

Auditors told reporters Friday that Cassellius has met with them and is in the process of making strategic plans to implement recommendations.

In a statement to WPR, Cassellius thanked Evers for recognizing the need for MPS to take a clear-eyed look at the district’s operations and academics.

“In my short time here, I’ve seen a real readiness for change,” Cassellius said. “Our talented educators and dedicated staff are prepared to turn recommendations into a focused strategy. We will act with urgency and purpose to get every child reading on grade level.”

Auditors said one of the most important things the district should tackle is K-2 literacy.

The audit found literacy instruction is inconsistent, contributing to low rates of reading proficiency.

“Many leaders demonstrate limited understanding of structured literacy,” the report found. “Teachers report dissatisfaction with their current training and experience a disconnect between theory and practice.”

Less than 40 percent of children in kindergarten, first and second grade are proficient in reading. The numbers are even lower in certain parts of the city. In the central city, only 22 percent of children are reading at grade level, according to the audit.

The audit was conducted using data from 78 schools — about half of the schools in the district. Auditors collected 2,345 staff surveys, talked to 521 teachers, visited 680 classrooms and got data from more than 11,000 students and 1,237 families for their report.

Families told MGT that they’re communicated to by the district, but never asked their opinion.

And students said the extracurricular activities they are offered vary greatly depending on which school they go to.

“We found pockets of success, driven by individual highly effective leaders, but very little consistency in leadership practices across schools,” the audit found.

The district’s most celebrated schools, particularly Montessori, international baccalaureate and language immersion programs give students unique learning opportunities and skills, but are not diverse, according to the report.

Audit has dozens of recommendations, but they come at a cost

In a statement Friday, Evers said now that both audits have been completed, MPS has the “blueprint it needs to do important work, including concrete steps and recommendations they can begin to implement toward ensuring every kid in Milwaukee has access to a high-quality public education.”

“These independent audits were a critical step toward helping get MPS back on track toward doing what’s best for our kids,” Evers said. “With new leadership, I think the district is taking steps to be headed in the right direction, and I look forward to the district implementing these audit findings and recommendations without delay.”

But the changes will come at a cost, at a time when MPS is struggling financially and Evers and GOP lawmakers on the budget committee are far apart in their views on funding for the district.

Evers directed $5.5 million to support both audits in June 2024, after the district failed to submit required financial reports to the state.

MPS has again failed to submit financial documents to the state, causing the Department of Public Instruction to withhold millions in aid.

The audits cost about $2.5 million. Evers used the rest of the money, about $3 million, to make sure MPS could immediately begin to implement the 29 recommendations in the first audit.

He included $5 million in his 2025-27 state budget to provide ongoing support to MPS for future recommendations in this audit. But Republicans removed that money along with more than 600 other provisions last month from the governor’s budget.

Report: Milwaukee Public Schools needs sweeping changes to curricula, teacher training was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.