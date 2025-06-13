New Mural Brightens East Side Plaza

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A little paint can lighten up a room. A lot of paint can create a real sense of place.

Ivanhoe Plaza, a half-block-long public space on Milwaukee’s East Side, is now hard to miss.

A new mural was unveiled Friday afternoon by artist Alain Poma, East Side Business Improvement District Executive Director Ryan Laessig and City Engineer Kevin Muhs.

Poma, who leads POMA Art, created the mural with the assistance of Laessig. Cutesy Macabre also painted the barriers that surround the plaza.

The mural, “Veridian Kaleidoscope,” is oriented around a painted planter in the middle of the former street. Ivanhoe Plaza opened in 2023, turning a one-way street at a busy intersection into a pedestrian plaza framed by concrete barriers.

“Beautifying the neighborhood has been a priority for our team this year,” said Laessig. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to not only support local artists but to create new art for our community alongside them for this special project.”

“The mural brings new energy and color to Ivanhoe Plaza and invigorates the plaza even further,” said Muhs. He praised the East Side for activating the street and turning what was a space for three parking spaces into a place where the community gathers. “We’re just very excited this is continuing to progress.”

The city provided a grant to support the project through its Interim Plaza Grant Program.

After a ribbon cutting, a group of dancers from UW-Milwaukee turned the mural into a stage for a performance. On Saturday, the entire area becomes a pedestrian haven as the Summer Soulstice music festival takes place.

The mural and plaza extend southeast from the six-point intersection of N. Farwell Avenue, E. North Avenue, N. Murray Avenue and E. Ivanhoe Plaza.

Poppy Bakery and the soon-to-open Nadi Plates anchor the south side of the plaza. Hooligan’s Super Bar is on the north side of the plaza.

When visiting the plaza, don’t miss the ever-evolving Black Cat Alley to the southeast. New for 2025 are pieces by Poma, Adam Melster, Danny Duffy and and Hannah Tews.

