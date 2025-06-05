Deep Thought Could Be Sold

County could have public auction for boat abandoned at the lakefront, then removed and now in a towing lot.

The saga of Deep Thought isn’t over yet for Milwaukee.

Deep Thought, the boat that ran aground on Milwaukee’s lakefront in 2024 and became a popular talking point and local attraction, with some dubbing it the S.S. Minnow, could be sold at public auction by the county.

In a story that is now part of local lore, the boat was run aground between Bradford and McKinley Beaches by an out-of-town married couple that ran out of gas. It sat on the shoreline for months. Local marine salvager Jerry Guyer made several attempts to remove the boat, but none worked.

Finally, this spring, Milwaukee County got involved, hiring All-City Towing to haul the boat off the shoreline. On May 6, using three heavy-duty towing trucks, the crew managed to hoist the boat over the rocks once and for all. It weighed just under 50 tons and took all day to remove.

The county had a contract with All-City for $50,000 to remove the boat. Other than the money, the All-City crew will also be paid in Miller High Life beer. A handful of Milwaukee County supervisors recently announced that they plan to donate a keg of the “Champagne of Beer” to the All-City crew to thank them for removing the boat from the lakefront.

The question remains, though, whether taxpayers will foot the bill. Some county officials, including Sup. Sheldon Wasserman who represents the area on the board, mentioned the county could try to go after the former owners Richard and Sherry Wells of Mississippi for the money. But that would likely require litigation, as the Wells didn’t pay to salvage the boat in the first place.

A recent report by Milwaukee County Parks to the Milwaukee County Board also makes no mention of legal action against the former owners. Instead, it suggests recouping the cost by selling the boat at public auction.

Sup. Steve Taylor has complained that county officials have received lots of media attention regarding the boat, but haven’t announced a final cost or a source of funding.

“The two of you, especially you Sheldon [Wasserman], have received plenty of TV time on the boat everyone is talking about,” Taylor wrote in an email to Wasserman and County Executive David Crowley on May 6. “Now that the boat has been removed the Board and the taxpayers need to know the final cost and if Milwaukee County is on the hook for any of it.”

The report from the parks department, prepared by Deputy Director Jim Tarantino, explains that state law outlines the procedure for a potential public sale of the boat. However, the department has not decided how to dispose of the boat, which remains at the All-City tow lot.

“Parks has received interest from community members to donate funds to help offset this unforeseen expense,” Tarantino wrote “During this entire process, various members of the community have expressed a willingness to purchase small pieces of Deep Thought. To do that would require additional time and investment in deconstruction of the boat.”

Tarantino did note that county residents, or anyone else interested in defraying the costs of the salvage can make a donation to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, a non-profit set up to, among other things, solicit donations on behalf of the parks system.

