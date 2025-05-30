Thursdays Bring Free, Reduced Admission to Attractions, Museums

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’re looking for free or reduced admission to some of Milwaukee most popular cultural and recreational attractions, Thursday is your day.

The Mitchell Park Domes, Boerner Botanical Gardens, Wehr Nature Center, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee Public Museum each offer some sort of discounted, or even free, admission. For the Milwaukee County Parks amenities, the deals are offered on the last Thursday of each month. For the museums, the first.

Boerner Botanical Garden

From now until the end of October, Boerner Botanical Garden, 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corners, is free to visit on the final Thursday of each month. The sprawling gardens include thousands of plants spread over 12 gardens in Whitnall Park. The free admission is sponsored by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Park.

Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd., offers reduced admissions on the last Thursday of the month. Admission to the Domes on those days is $5, with children 2 years old and younger getting in for free. The Domes is the largest horticultural conservatory in the state and feature more than 1,800 species of plants from around the world.

Wehr Nature Center

Parking is free at Wehr Nature Center, 9701 W. College Ave., Franklin, on the final Thursday of each month. The 220-acre nature preserve offers five miles of trails, including the All Abilities Trail that can be accessed by wheelchair.

Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., is free to visit during the first Thursday of each month thanks to sponsorship by Kohl’s. The admission provides free access to all of the museum’s permanent exhibits, like the Rainforest or the Streets of Old Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr., is always free to children 12 years old younger. But, every other month, the museum offers free admission on the first Thursday of the month. The next free day is Thursday, June 5.

