City Deploying Additional Cameras to Address Illegal Dumping

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has a message for illegal dumpers: smile — you’re on camera.

Flanked by City Attorney Evan Goyke, Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) Commissioner Jezamil Arroyo-Vega and other city leaders, Johnson appeared at City Hall Thursday morning to provide an update on the city’s illegal dumping camera pilot program.

He highlighted new surveillance efforts, including a decoy car outfitted with cameras to catch dumpers in the act. The vehicle will join a set of hidden cameras previously placed by DNS at sites throughout the city.

“Your friends, your family and our city will see what you’ve done — you’ll be an embarrassment to those that you know,” he said, adding that “dumpers who commit their crimes will be surprised when they receive a citation.”

The mobile cameras can be relocated as needed to high-traffic dumping areas and are already yielding results, according to Johnson. “I think our entire team here is pleased that there has been some action with these cameras already.”

The effort also encourages participation from residents, with a $1,000 reward for providing information — including photos or videos — that leads to a citation. Individuals can report illegal dumping to DNS by filling out an online form or calling (414) 286-CITY.

The city may also call for public assistance in identifying individuals caught in the act of dumping. Those requests will be posted on the City of Milwaukee website and DNS’s social media pages.

“If you recognize these individuals, please contact us, because these folks right here, they’re causing harm in neighborhoods across Milwaukee,” Johnson said. “It’s a shameful act, and they should be held accountable.”

Thursday’s update followed an earlier push by the Milwaukee Common Council to address the crime, which has long been a concern for residents. In April, council members unanimously voted to increase the minimum fine for illegal dumping from $1,500 to $5,000.

“It’s a crime or both laziness and a crime of greed,” Johnson said. “If you don’t believe that you can afford a few bucks to properly dispose of your trash, a $5,000 citation is sure as hell going to sting a lot worse than that.”

According to the city, common illegal dumping violations include dumping household trash or yard waste on a vacant lot, for-profit trash or junk collectors dumping in unauthorized locations, construction and demolition waste dumped in or near unauthorized dumpsters and dumping or pouring oil, grease, chemicals or hazardous waste down storm drains or manholes.

The camera pilot program, which launched in September, is set to run for one year. If successful, it will expand with more cameras across additional sites, Johnson said.

So far, the city is “actively pursuing” three citations through DNS and the Milwaukee Police Department, along with three additional cases that are still in progress.