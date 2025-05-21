Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Have you ever wanted to watch a local politician Zumba?

Well, County Executive David Crowley is giving you the opportunity. The county executive announced the launch of his fourth annual “Healthy County Challenge” Tuesday, a summer-long promotional tour for healthy activities and county amenities, like parks and senior centers.

Crowley did his first Healthy County Challenge in 2022. In the years since, his office has organized dozens of events in parks around the county. Each year, the county executive partners with a number of community organizations, and this year that includes the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, Buena Tierra Run Club, Milwaukee Domes Alliance, Running Rebels, Urban Ecology Center, Wisconsin Bike Federation, Milwaukee Turners, First Tee Southeast Wisconsin, Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee and Near West Side Partners at Concordia 27.

“I personally invite all Milwaukee County residents to join me in our beautiful parks this summer to enjoy nature, move our bodies, and recharge our minds,” the county executive said in a statement Tuesday. “These events would not be possible without our dedicated community partners, and I’m grateful for their continued collaboration and commitment to making this initiative a success year after year.”

The first event this year is Wednesday, May 21 at Kosciuszko Park, where the county executive will join the Buena Tierra Run Club for a one-mile jog through the park. Afterward, as is the point of the challenge, it’s encouraged that attendees check out some of the other amenities in the park, like the boxing gym or the basketball courts.

Some other events include Yoga at the Domes, canoeing the Washington Park lagoon and a basketball clinic at the new courts in Meaux Park. The Zumba class will be held later this summer at the Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.