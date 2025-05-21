54% in U.S. Disapprove of Trump

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds wide variation in approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of a variety of issues. Overall, 46% approve of the job he is doing as president and 54% disapprove. This is unchanged from the Marquette national poll in March, but a detailed breakdown shows disapproval of him on five of seven key issues.

Approval of the president’s job performance ranges from a high of 56% on border security to a low of 34% on inflation and the cost of living. A significant majority of people polled also disapproved of his handling of tariffs (63%), Russia and the Ukraine war (60%), the economy (58%), and foreign policy (57%), with respondents evenly divided, 50% to 50% on his handling of immigration.

However, the poll also suggests voters don’t care much about some of these issues Only 2% saw foreign policy as the most important issue. By the far the most respondents (36%) saw inflation and the cost of living the most important issue, followed by threats to democracy (19%), the economy (13%) and Medicare and Social Security (10%).

“While opinion among Democrats has barely changed since March, Republicans have become more positive about the effect of tariffs, and independents have become more negative,” the poll noted. It found that 90% of Democrats, 70% of independents and 24% of Republicans believe that tariffs hurt the economy. In short, this is not a winning issue for him.

The strength of Trump’s appeal to his base is clear, the poll noted, “with more than two-thirds of those who identify as Republicans approving of his handling of each issue.” Yet even among Republicans, 32% disapproved of his handling of inflation and the cost of living, with 68% approving. His highest approval from Republicans was 92% for his handling of border security.

Trump has often declared he has a huge mandate for his policies, based on his narrow margin of victory in the November election. But when asked “how much do you trust Donald Trump to make the right decisions for the country?” just 17% of respondents said they completely trusted him, 28% said they mostly trust him, 15% said they mostly do not trust him and 40% said they completely do not trust him. That’s not exactly a mandate.

Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll.