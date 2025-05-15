Temple Goddess Plans Standalone Restaurant

Plant-based concept, formerly at Crossroads Collective, is moving to Farwell Avenue.

Since arriving in Milwaukee two years ago, Temple Goddess Cafe has operated out of two locations — both food halls — gradually building a local following with its selection of plant-based, globally inspired comfort foods.

With its most recent location, Crossroads Collective, closed, the cafe now plans to reopen as a standalone business on the Lower East Side.

Owners Gregory Cilmi and Eve Savva have their sights set on 1978 N. Farwell Ave. The 720-square-foot space has a history of plant-based tenants, with recent concepts including The Lafayette Place, Celesta, Jow Nai Fouquet and Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold.

At the new location, Temple Goddess will continue as a fast-casual concept, offering soups, salads, wraps and soul food specials — featuring ingredients sourced from local farms whenever possible.

The cafe also plans to maintain its international focus, serving dishes inspired by Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Asian and American fusion cuisines.

The current menu, posted on the business’s website, includes falafel, samosas, mushroom shawarma and salads such as Eve’s Temptation, made with mixed greens, warm basmati rice, house Asian dressing and avocado.

While the May 8 closure of Crossroads came as a surprise, Cilmi and Savva said they are determined to make the best of the situation.

“Crossroads was an incubator,” Cilmi said in a statement. “Like all birds in a nest, sometimes the little bird needs to be challenged to learn to stretch its wings and fly. It took a moment to let the initial shock wear off, but we are ready to accept that challenge and soar in our own dedicated space.”

Cilmi has deep roots in the dining world. His great-great-grandfather operated a restaurant in New York City’s Little Italy, intertwining his childhood with food. Later, his multicultural friend group bonded over shared recipes and meals, further influencing his palate.

He and Savva, a dancer and yoga instructor, joined forces in 2009 to launch Temple Goddess as a studio space in Florida. It later expanded to include a juice bar and cafe.

Temple Goddess came to Milwaukee in early 2023, opening initially at Paper Table before relocating to Crossroads Collective later that year, where it remained until the food hall’s closure.

Michel Aboul-Zelof owns the Farwell Avenue building, most recently home to The Lafayette Place, which closed in September 2024 after a driver crashed into the storefront, causing significant damage.

Pending city approval, Temple Goddess Cafe plans to open June 1, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week. Its proposed hours are Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

