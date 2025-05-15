Police Descend on City Hall Complex After Reports of Shots Fired

Issue appears to have been an outburst of a terminated employee.

It started with a report of shots fired, it appears to be ending with a report of a door being slammed.

Several Milwaukee Police Department vehicles, including an armored vehicle, could be spotted outside the Milwaukee City Hall complex Thursday afternoon.

The officers were focused on the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway.

A source with knowledge of the situation said an individual was terminated and proceeded to fire off shots or do something to cause a loud noise in the fourth floor stairwell, near the Milwaukee Water Works offices.

“At this point, there seems to be some doubt there were actually shots fired,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a press conference. “The examination of the area did not show any signs of a weapon being discharged.”

Johnson confirmed that the incident was believed to be triggered by an individual that was terminated and “slammed a door one or multiple times.”

No injuries were reported and the individual is believed to have proceeded to walk out of the building.

“Employees did exactly what they are supposed to do, they heard something and they said something,” said Johnson. He also praised MPD for a “professional” response. “They certainly have my gratitude.”

Alarms could be heard within the complex, which also includes City Hall and the 809 Broadway building, that the buildings were on lock down. Around 4:30 p.m. individuals could be seen being escorted out. An “all clear” was issued around 5 p.m. according to an individual inside City Hall.

“Milwaukee Police conducted a comprehensive search of the building and locate any evidence that a shooting or shots fired incident took place. As a part of our safety procedures, employees were advised to shelter in place. There is no indication that a shooting, or shots fired incident took place. This is an ongoing investigation at this time,” said MPD in a statement shortly after 5 p.m.

Ald. Lamont Westmoreland issued a press release at approximately 5:30 p.m. endorsing increasing the security at City Hall to match that of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, which has metal detectors at all entrances and houses criminal courts where individuals can be sentenced to years in custody.

“While the exact details surrounding today’s lockdown at the Zeidler Municipal Building and City Hall are still unclear, one thing is certain – the current security plan, or lack thereof, is unacceptable. It’s trash,” said Westmoreland. “We should at the bare minimum be meeting, and in my opinion exceeding, [the courthouse] level of protection at City Hall.”

