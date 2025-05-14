Neighbor Proposes To Renovate Long-Vacant North Avenue Building

Teira Bailey wants to create a resource center for women victims of crimes.

Teira Bailey has big plans for a long-vacant, two-story building at 4113-4115 W. North Ave.

“The goal for the property is to renovate and live upstairs,” said Bailey to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on May 6. “The goal is to help the community.”

Bailey said her vision is to create a facility on the first floor that is “open to everybody” but that primarily serves women who have been victims of crimes, like sex trafficking or abuse. Bailey, according to a Department of City Development (DCD) report, operates a business, Moms Like Me, LLC.

“Programming will include job training resources, life skills and offering housing resources to all who seek its services,” says the DCD report.

According to the report, Bailey would purchase the property for $10,000 and invest approximately $79,500 in renovating the structure.

Bailey is familiar with the area; she currently lives nearby. Area Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II supported the land sale. The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously endorsed the sale on Tuesday.

The 2,496-square-foot building was constructed in 1909.

The city acquired the property in 2014 through property tax foreclosure. It’s the second time the city has taken possession of the building in the last 30 years. It also owned the property for just under 12 months in 1997.

In March 2020 the Common Council approved selling the property to Fred Chambers to open a doughnut shop in the building. But those plans never moved forward.

