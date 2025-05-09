Members can get 2 free tickets worth $70 to 'Fables from the Wide Sky,' while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for the latest show by Danceworks Performance MKE: Fables from the Wide Sky.

The show is about mysteries and folklore, fables that we cling to as universal truths and that shape our perspectives of the world. Danceworks Performance MKE invites audiences to witness wild storytelling through movement, delving deeply into the folklore that binds us.

A special collaboration between Cuauhtli Ramirez Castro and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra brings “Huapango,” a classic folk tune of Mexican origin to life. Milwaukee native and guest choreographer Peter Stathas creates a world premiere piece developed for the company.

Moving performances from the Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company and Danceworks Apprentice MKE round out an evening where myth, music, and movement converge and reveal the shared stories that define us all.

Fables from the Wide Sky runs from May 22 to May 24, 2025

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Thursday, May 22 performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.