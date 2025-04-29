Mexican Restaurant Opens in Pritzlaff Building

Las Gardenias serves dishes from Guadalajara, inspired by the owner's childhood.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Patricia Barrera-Kerhin, gardenias are synonymous with home. The fragrant white flowers were a mainstay in her grandmother’s garden in a small town near Guadalajara, Mexico, and still hold a special place in her heart.

So when it came time to name her restaurant, which serves comforting dishes from her childhood, Las Gardenias was a natural choice.

After more than a year under development, the new restaurant welcomed its first customers in mid-April at 305 N. Plankinton Ave., inside the Pritzlaff Building. Barrera-Kerhin, a 20-year industry veteran, runs the business with her husband, Richard Kerhin, who also owns Aperitivo, a neighboring bar and restaurant.

“The kind of food we wanted to present is basically the ones that I grew up eating — making it the best we can with the flavors I remember,” Barrera-Kerhin told Urban Milwaukee in 2024.

That sentiment is reflected in an upscale menu that showcases seafood, hearty stews, slow-cooked sauces and handmade tortillas, all prepared with an emphasis on authentic flavors and traditional cooking methods.

The main focus, according to Kerhin, “is on quality of ingredients and proper preparation.” He emphasized that the restaurant prioritizes quality over speed, aiming to provide a thoughtful and relaxed dining experience.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Las Gardenias offers classic starters like salsa and made-to-order guacamole with freshly fried tortilla chips, along with aguachile and choriqueso—an indulgent dish featuring melted Chihuahua cheese and housemade chorizo, served with tortillas for dipping. Another appetizer, tuétano y salsa de molcajete, features roasted bone marrow with salsa made with a volcanic stone mortar and pestle.

Main plates include a variety of tamales and moles, enchiladas verdes, chicken birria, chilito de puerco and carne en su jugo — beef stew simmered with tomatillos, bacon and onions.

The menu also offers a la carte tacos and antojitos—Spanish for “little cravings”—such as tacos dorados, along with homemade custard and cheesecake drizzled with goat’s milk dulce de leche.

The bar at Las Gardenias features a curated selection of spirits and liqueurs, with lesser-known sotols, raicillas and Xtabentún (anise liqueur with rum and honey) sharing shelf space with tequilas and mezcals. Mexican-made wine, beer, whiskey, gin, tamarind liqueur and others are also available.

The cocktail list includes several margaritas, a café de olla martini—a riff on the espresso martini—and an elote-themed drink, made with corn liqueur and spiked with chipotle-cacao bitters.

Las Gardenias is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Happy Hour takes place Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., with drink specials and snacks.

Reservations can be booked by calling 414-249-3738. For more information, visit the Las Gardenias website.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.