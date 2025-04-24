Take part in the river cleanup before you chow down on popcorn and cheer on the Bucks.

The weather is warming up and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the playoffs – it’s an exciting time to be in Milwaukee.

It’s an eventful weekend in the city. The Milwaukee Film Festival is back, showcasing independent films across two venues all the way through May 8. The Mitchell Park Domes is hosting an art festival, and Milwaukee Riverkeeper will be picking up trash alongside volunteers to help keep our rivers beautiful.

April 25-May 8: Milwaukee Film Festival

One of the nation’s most well-attended film festivals is back for another year. The Milwaukee Film Festival will present over 200 films ranging from documentaries about the Wisconsin Dells to foreign thrillers. Fan favorite short film programming like The Best Damn F*@ing Midnight Program Ever and Lets Get Animated have also returned. The Milwaukee Film Festival will take place at both the Oriental Theatre and the Downer Theatre. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film Festival website.

April 25: Whitty Marks Record Release Show

Milwaukee duo Whitty Marks is celebrating the release of its new album Nary A Care with a show at Cactus Club alongside So Zuppy and Melodia. Across nine songs, the album is an exploration of frontman Travis Whitty’s grief after losing his father five years ago. Nary A Care also features guest sports from an eclectic cast of familiar names in the Milwaukee music scene, such as Christopher Porterfield and Ian Olvera, so the release show is sure to be filled with camaraderie and a packed house. To purchase tickets to the show, visit the Cactus Club website. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of show. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

April 26: Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

The 30th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup gives Milwaukeeans the chance to give back to our city’s beautiful rivers by cleaning up the trash littered about after the winter thaw. Milwaukee Riverkeeper will provide gloves, trash bags and free t-shirts to those who volunteer. The cleanup will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will end with a celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum for Rock the Green. For more information and to register, visit the Milwaukee Riverkeeper website.

April 26-27: Art in the Green

One of Milwaukee’s most popular art festivals takes place in the Mitchell Park Domes. Experience the diverse biomes of the domes while checking out the works of over two dozen regional and local artists. Makers will have woodwork, jewelry, paintings and more for sale and the festival will also feature food vendors and live music. Admission to the festival is free to Milwaukee Domes Alliance members. General admission for non-members is $10.

April 27: Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

Grab a beverage and explore the Walker’s Point neighborhood for the Maker Market & Bar Hop. Six different businesses, including Broken Bat Brewing and Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., will host over 65 local artists selling their wares. Products to be sold include a variety of handmade goods such as jewelry, home decor, paintings and more. The market will run from noon to 5 p.m.

April 27: Nerdwaukee Artist Alley

Awkward Nerd Events is celebrating 2D art with Nerdwaukee – Milwaukee’s premier geek-themed craft fair. The fair will feature everything from anime to pop art and makers will be selling a variety of drawings, prints, sticker and more. Pilot Project Brewing is hosting the event. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.