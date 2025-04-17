Pizza Purveyor Cedar Teeth Plans Bay View Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cedar Teeth pizzas are widely available throughout Milwaukee and beyond, with farmers markets, brewery pop-ups and grocery stores across the state all offering the brand’s signature sourdough pies.

Soon, diners will be able to grab a slice straight from the source — owner Hannah Roland plans to open a counter-service restaurant at 2375 S. Howell Ave.

The business would occupy 2,500 square feet inside the Bay View building, offering fresh pizzas and seating for up to 45 people, Roland noted in her plan of operation attached to a permit request. She’d also use the kitchen to fulfill wholesale business, and plans to rent kitchen space to local caterers.

Roland, who grew up in North Dakota, moved to Milwaukee in 2007 and began working at Three Brothers. After cutting her teeth at the Serbian restaurant, she launched Cedar Teeth, her own business selling mostly vegan and vegetarian pies.

Previous menus include creatively named pizzas such as Cheezus Chrust, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil; The Spring Fling, with garlic cream sauce, ramps, mushrooms and two cheeses and Strawberry Manilow, with strawberries, prosciutto, toasted pecans and fig balsamic glaze. Pizzas can be modified with vegan oat cheese and meat substitutes like “vegi-bacon.”

At pop-ups, like the South Shore Farmers Market, Cedar Teeth offers a broader menu including homemade pop tarts and other goods. It currently operates from a small, non-public space at 2367 S. Howell Ave., just down the block from its new home.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Roland has not yet filed a license application for the new restaurant, which requires approval from the Milwaukee Common Council to open. She did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Cedar Teeth’s proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the plan of operation. The restaurant plans to employ six workers.

The building was previously home to Eddie’s Tumble Inn bar and the attached Eddie’s Cameo Club venue, a sign for which is still visible on the property decades after its closure. The building was constructed in 1908.

Mike Busateri owns the future restaurant space. Through Busateri Enterprises, he also owns a collection of other properties in Bay View.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.