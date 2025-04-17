Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Before indulging in the good company, ham and colorful hard-boiled eggs that Sunday will hopefully bring to you, there are plenty of events in Milwaukee to check out this weekend. The Milwaukee Underground Film Festival will showcase independent films across three days and two venues. The Brew City Marathon will see runners raising funds for the Hunger Task Force and the Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrating Easter with Egg Day.

April 17-19: Milwaukee Underground Film Festival

Milwaukee’s student-run film festival is back and will showcase all entirely independently made films with a focus on unheard voices. The festival will run through the weekend with opening night taking place at the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema with program one beginning at 6 p.m. and program two beginning at 7:30 p.m. Day two will take place at The Jazz Gallery with program three starting at 3 p.m., a juror program starting at 6 p.m. and program four starting at 8 p.m. The final day of the festival will once again take place at The Jazz Gallery, with program five starting at 1 p.m., a juror program starting at 3 p.m. and program six starting at 7 p.m. For more information on films that will be shown, visit the Milwaukee Underground Film website.

April 19: Milwaukee Zine Fest

Celebrate DIY literature at Milwaukee Zine Fest, an event that promotes small press and independent publishing. For those unfamiliar, a zine is a DIY literature work in a magazine-like format. The fest is one of the Midwest’s longest-running zine fests and is currently in its 16th year. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase zines from local makers as well as participate in workshops and panel discussions. Milwaukee Zine Fest will take place at the Milwaukee Central Library and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Bindery MKE website.

April 19: Egg Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Celebrate Easter alongside the animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo with Egg Day. Throughout the zoo, guests will encounter Easter-themed activities like an Egg Hunt and a Bunny Parade. Pick up a bingo card and mark off the spaces as you explore the zoo for a prize and check out the lineup of animal enrichment demonstrations that begin at 10 a.m. This family-friendly event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included with admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

April 19: Joint Beer Fest

Eagle Park is teaming up with other breweries and distilleries for Joint Beer Fest, a celebration of the cannabis holiday that will feature new beers, hemp-related products and “munchies-themed food buffets.” This is a ticketed event with general admission tickets granting access to unlimited beer and cocktail samples, a limited edition glass to take home and unlimited food for $85. VIP tickets are available for $135 and grant early access to the event as well as access to specialty beers. The event will feature over a dozen breweries and will take place at Eagle Park’s Muskego location. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eagle Park’s website.

April 19-May 26: ‘Tea and Tulips’ at Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes are transitioning into their spring season with “Tea and Tulips,” an English garden inspired floral show. The show will feature tulips, hyacinths, daffodils as well as a variety of popular tea herbs. Access to “Tea and Tulips” is included in admission to the Mitchell Park Domes. For more information, visit the Mitchell Park Domes website.

April 20: Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k &5k

The Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races will see participants running to raise money for the Hunger Task Force. Runners will receive a commemorative shirt as well as a celebratory beer and brat once they cross the finish line. Stick around after the races for live music For more information on registration, start times and locations as well as how and where to spectate, visit the Wisconsin Runs website.