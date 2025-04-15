Enjoy urban living in this top floor unit in the heart of the Historic Third Ward at City Side Plaza. Open floor plan boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, soaring ceilings, exposed cream city brick and custom California closets. In-unit laundry. Two indoor parking spaces and one storage unit included. Walking distance to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 239 E. Chicago St., Unit 702

Size: 1,070 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1915

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Price: $450,000

Condo fee: $303/Month

Taxes: $10,307.36

MLS#: 1911730

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.