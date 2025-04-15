Desirable Historic Third Ward Condo
Features soaring ceilings, exposed cream city brick and custom California closets.
Enjoy urban living in this top floor unit in the heart of the Historic Third Ward at City Side Plaza. Open floor plan boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, soaring ceilings, exposed cream city brick and custom California closets. In-unit laundry. Two indoor parking spaces and one storage unit included. Walking distance to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market.
The Breakdown
- Address: 239 E. Chicago St., Unit 702
- Size: 1,070 square feet
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 1915
- Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces
- Price: $450,000
- Condo fee: $303/Month
- Taxes: $10,307.36
- MLS#: 1911730
Photos
