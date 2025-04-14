Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersTrump Administration Axed Federal Employees Needed for MPS Lead Crisis

City Health officials sought help from federal experts, only to find they disappeared.

By - Apr 14th, 2025 04:03 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.