Brady Street Sandwich Shop For Sale

"Expand as a franchisor—without the burden of franchise fees," by buying Megawich.

Megawich, a Brady Street restaurant known for its extra-large sandwiches and late-night hours, is for sale.

Operators Adham Awadalla and Wael Elsayed are offering up the business and brand for $245,999, according to a listing from Paul Monigal of Corley Real Estate.

“This is a rare opportunity to develop your own brand and expand as a franchisor—without the burden of franchise fees!” the listing states.

Opened in July 2023, the 1,230-square-foot, counter-service restaurant was renovated prior to its launch. The space includes a service counter, beverage cooler and several tables for dine-in customers.

Megawich’s menu is halal and kosher, featuring a variety of burgers, sandwiches, fries and desserts.

In addition to its “well-positioned” location and positive reviews, the listing promotes Megawich as “a rare opportunity for brand development,” highlighting its “optimal late-night business” thanks to its proximity to Brady Street’s bustling nightlife.

The sale also includes restaurant equipment such as commercial ovens and a deep fryer.

Megawich is located at 1426 E. Brady St., one of several commercial tenants at the Brady Place Strip Mall. Neighboring businesses include Starbucks, Wings over Milwaukee, Smoke World Vape Brady, T-Mobile and Walgreens. Brady MKE, LLC is the property owner, to which the new owner would still need to pay rent.

Awadalla told Urban Milwaukee that the restaurant will continue to operate as usual pending the sale.

Megawich is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

A new development, a Hilton Tapestry Hotel, is in the works just east of the site, at 1709-1723 N. Farwell Ave. Construction has not yet commenced on the planned glassy, triangular hotel, though the two-story building that previously occupied the 18,179-square-foot lot was demolished in December.

