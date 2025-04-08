New Cafe Opens in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Style Pop Cafe welcomed upwards of 200 customers for its grand opening Saturday — a lively start for the new Walker’s Point business. On Tuesday morning, however, owner Rosha Brister was the only one in the building.

With a wagon full of supplies in tow, Brister restocked cups, lids and several varieties of non-dairy milk — all depleted by the weekend rush. The cafe, 934 S. 5th St., was closed for the day, giving Brister a moment to reflect.

“It was so fun,” Brister said of the grand opening, which offered food and drink specials, hourly raffles and an on-site DJ. “There were so many people.”

Customers old and new turned out to support the long-awaited business, first proposed in early 2023. It’s the first brick-and-mortar for Style Pop Cafe, which got its start as a coffee trailer in 2020. “It was nice to see familiar faces,” Brister said.

Style Pop serves its own coffee blend, a light roast called What Makes You Pop. The beans, imported from South America, are fairly sourced from small-batch artisan farmers and are available in 12-ounce bags or as drip brew, according to the cafe’s website.

The cafe is also known for its housemade creamers, available in flavors like Charisma Vanilla, Confident Caramel and Marvelous Mocha. Brister launched the creamers amid the pandemic, their uplifting titles aimed at spreading positivity during what was a challenging time for many.

Guests can also look forward to lattes “in every flavor you could possibly think of,” according to Brister, with additional espresso drinks including cortados, macchiatos, cappuccinos and Vienna coffee — a strong brew topped with whipped cream. A rotating selection of seasonal drinks features toasted marshmallow, brown sugar banana and caramel brownie lattes.

Style Pop also serves non-coffee drinks such as lemonade, matcha and chai. A food menu features salads and wraps from Wauwatosa-based Delicious Bites, along with egg rolls and baked goods.

The cafe’s design prioritizes socialization, with cozy couches and four-top tables filling the sun-drenched space. The layout was a deliberate choice by Brister, who has always cherished the atmosphere of community-focused coffee shops.

The space also includes two semi-private rooms, which can be reserved for coworking, meetings and more. The Sol Room, located in the southwest corner of the building, is “cute and sunny — good for podcasting or a cozy date,” according to Brister. She added that the Mauve Room is ideal for professional work.

An outdoor patio overlooks W. Mineral St. Brister said it will be activated for fitness events “as soon as the weather breaks.” She also plans to host guests in the larger cafe space for karaoke, poetry nights and more. The business also functions as a private event venue.

“I’m super excited to see people in here enjoying the space, letting their creative juices flow, talking amongst each other and just creating a community vibe,” Brister said.

Brister sourced much of the cafe’s furniture secondhand, including antique pieces from design-minded family members. One of her favorites, though, is a high-back rattan armchair, which she found on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller listed it after her dad’s passing, intending to use the funds for a meaningful tattoo: “the reward is in the journey.” The message resonated with Brister, who experienced numerous setbacks and delays to opening the Walker’s Point cafe.

“It was just so perfect,” she said. “When she told me what that chair meant, and what he would say to her all the time, it was definitely a reflection of who I am, the resilience I have and what I’ve had to go through.”

This week, Style Pop Cafe will open Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the business’s Facebook page for future updates.

Photos

