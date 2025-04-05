Kaul Announces Three New Lawsuits Against Trump Administration

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In less than 24 hours Wisconsin joined three lawsuits against President Donald Trump‘s administration.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday that he had signed onto three lawsuits — filed on Thursday and Friday — opposing the president’s executive orders changing election rules, the administration’s disruption of federal grants at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and opposing dismantling of federal agencies that support libraries and museums.

They are the latest suits by Wisconsin in conjunction with other states arguing that executive orders signed by the president violate the constitution or federal law.

Election Regulation

Kaul joined attorney’s general from 19 other states in filing suit against Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission over a recent executive order that, among other things, sought to require a proof of citizenship for all voter registration.

“Permitting Donald Trump to take vast power over how states run their elections would open the door to catastrophic consequences for our democracy,” Kaul said. “The courts should block this unconstitutional power grab.”

The order, which included statements alleging U.S. elections are poorly secured, would have added the new requirement to a voter registration form distributed by the Election Assistance Commission. Wisconsin does not use the form. A circuit court judge found the form conflicted with state law in 2023.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Medical and Public Health Funding

Since taking office, the Trump administration and Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have initiated a wave of civil service firings, spending freezes and federal grant terminations.

At the National Institutes of Health (NIH) hundreds of millions in federal grants have been cut and many grant application processes disrupted. Kaul joined 16 other states alleging the actions have caused “significant harm” to public research institutions, interrupting scientific research and training.

“The actions of the Trump administration are sabotaging medical and public health research,” Kaul said. “The administration must return to complying with the law so this work that’s critical to people’s health stops being improperly delayed.”

UW-Madison has lost grants worth $25 million for research into infectious disease, vaccines, and minority health; and UW-Milwaukee has lost grants for research on substance abuse and violence prevention, according to the attorney general’s office.

Libraries and Museums

The attorney general is also suing the Trump administration over an attempt to eliminate three federal agencies that “collectively provide hundreds of millions of dollars for programs in every state,” according to Kaul’s office.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services, Minority Business Development Agency and Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service have all been targeted by an executive order issued by Trump in March.

Kaul joins twenty other attorney’s general alleging the “significant effects on communities throughout Wisconsin and the nation that rely on them to provide important services to the public, including funding their libraries, promoting minority-owned businesses, and protecting workers’ rights.”

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today