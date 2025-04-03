City Suspends Southside Dollar Tree

Council says it has citywide concerns with chain's operation.

Over a five-minute stretch on Wednesday evening, nearly 10 vehicles pulled into the parking lot at Dollar Tree in Tippecanoe. But when drivers approached the entrance, they found the doors locked.

“Due to technical difficulties, Dollar Tree will be closed today,” reads a posted sign. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Those technical difficulties? A 15-day suspension from the Milwaukee Common Council, which went into effect April 2. The store, 3555 S. Howell Ave., is permitted to reopen after April 16.

During a March 6 license renewal hearing, committee members cited litter, explicit graffiti, improper staffing and failure to follow the plan of operation as grounds for the suspension.

“How many hours do you think neighbors and my office should spend managing the store that’s not being managed properly?” questioned area Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. “You have a management problem.”

Several neighbors attended the meeting with similar concerns.

“The store and its surrounding premises have been consistently neglected, contributing to excessive trash, unkempt conditions and ongoing safety hazards for both customers and residents,” said Colin Gazinski, who lives across the street from the store.

He added that “repeated negligence from both the property owner and the store itself.” has negatively affected the quality of life for the surrounding community. “My taxes went up 20% this year and I have to look at garbage out my front window.”

Gazinski said frequent attempts to negotiate with the store’s manager and employees were unsuccessful, sometimes met with responses like, “I don’t get paid enough to do that.”

Attorney Zak Wroblewski, who represented Dollar Tree at the renewal hearing, said employees are supposed to pick up trash throughout the property.

“Dollar Tree is committed to working with neighbors and the city office here to pick up these stores and keep operating what’s an important business in many neighborhoods,” he said.

Another neighbor, Linda Villa, echoed Gazinski’s testimony, and said she’s complained to the city on many occasions.

“The time to step up was over the past year,” said Dimitrijevic, who added that the store was on a written abatement plan after receiving multiple warning letters. “This is a corporation that’s making a lot of money … they have the ability to properly staff these stores. We’ve tried and tried and tried, but we’re not seeing the positive change.”

Dollar Tree District Manager Justin Hampton acknowledged the complaints from neighbors and Dimitrijevic. He said he would try new strategies to address the issues, but warned that results won’t be immediate.

Peter Barnett, registered agent for the southside store, did not attend the hearing, which concluded with Ald. Scott Spiker‘s motion to renew the business’s license after a 15-day suspension. There were no objections.

Citywide Issue

The full council voted unanimously in favor of the suspension on Wednesday, despite an argument from Attorney Joshua Gimbel, who said the closure would be detrimental to employees.

During the meeting, several council members shared their own qualms with the chain, which operates 12 stores in Milwaukee.

“This is not just specific to this location,” said Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, adding that locations throughout the city “look like trash.”

Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore added: “The folks here on this council are people first. We want folks to be in business, but at the same time, want them to run a good business. For the [Dollar Trees] located in my district, I don’t — unfortunately — see that.”

