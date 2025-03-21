Brewers Unveil New Food Options For 2025

Specialty items and 'Food Truck Alley' are on deck for upcoming season.

Battered-up, beer-buttered and bunned—new menu additions at American Family Field are sure to be a hit.

The Milwaukee Brewers, along with food service company Delaware North, have revealed a roster of specialty foods for the 2025 MLB season, including flavorful fried chicken, a fleet of new food trucks and a Mexican-inspired take on a ballpark favorite.

Hungry fans can look forward to sandwiches like chicken cordon brew, featuring fried chicken breast, shaved ham, swiss cheese, beer butter onions and brown mustard on a potato bun; and Maxie’s spicy southern, with fried chicken breast, hot sauce, pickles and comeback sauce on a potato bun. These items will be available in sections 112, 118, 123 and 226.

New hot dog selections are outside the box—and bun—like the enchilada dog, which features a salsa roja-dipped corn tortilla, melted cheese, sour cream, onion and cilantro, and the bases loaded potato dog, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, sour cream, tater tots and green onions. Find these in sections 110 and 208.

The smokin’ gouda burger, an umami bomb featuring two patties, gouda cheese, beer butter onions and smoky chipotle ranch, will be available in sections 108, 117, 125, 210, 228, 409 and 424.

Maxie’s, operated by Black Shoe Hospitality, has expanded its club level menu with chicken and andouille jambalaya, Maxie’s creole chicken sandwich and a hurricane cocktail.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard plans to introduce specialty flatbreads and other new items for the season.

Kevin Jezewski, Delaware North’s general manager at American Family Field, said the company works diligently with its partners throughout the offseason to develop inventive menu items to refine the ballpark dining experience.

“We collaborate closely with the Brewers and Black Shoe Hospitality during the offseason to design exciting new items that fans will love,” Jezewski said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for fans of all ages – and a lot of that revolves around great ballpark food.”

‘The Alley’ Food Truck Park

Along with new menu items, the Brewers are launching a brand new dining experience at American Family Field: a food truck park featuring four local operators and a central bar.

Located on the left-field Loge level, The Alley will be home to Chucho’s Red Tacos, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Nadi Plates and Sheboygan-based Baron’s Gelato.

Chucho’s, a popular local taco spot, operates food trucks throughout the city and maintains a permanent location on the South Side. Its ballpark outlet will serve birria tacos, burritos, quesitacos and churros.

Hidden Kitchen MKE’s menu includes grilled ham and cheese, Cubano sandwiches, Reuben rolls and steak sandwiches, while Nadi Plates will showcase parmesan truffle fries, pepperoni or sausage calzones and hot Italian beef sandwiches. Baron’s Gelato Cart will stock an assortment of gelato flavors.

The new food park follows the 2024 addition of the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, which features vendors including Kompali, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Kawa Ramen and Sushi and Anytime Arepa. New this year is Creta Mediterranean Grill.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener at American Family Field is set for March 31, when the team will host the Kansas City Royals.

Photos

