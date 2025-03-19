Bronzeville Committee Weighs Pros, Cons of Preserving Black Landmark

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There might not be an easy answer about what to do about Central City Plaza. But community members are expected to have at least two more chances to weigh in.

The three-building complex at N. 6th and W. Walnut streets is linked in several ways to the history of Milwaukee’s Black community. It’s also targeted for partial demolition so a new homeless shelter could be constructed.

“Central City Plaza was the first and remains the only known Black-conceived, Black-designed, Black-owned, Black-operated and Black-tenanted shopping center in the state of Wisconsin,” said Historic Preservation Commission senior planner Tim Askin in summarizing the complex on March 3. The actual shopping center use was short lived, not making it out of the 1970s, but the complex has lived on with few exterior changes.

However, two of its buildings have been proposed for demolition by the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

The social services organization wants to build a replacement for its Emergency Lodge Homeless Shelter, which has occupied the complex’s former motel, 1730 N. 7th St., for more than 40 years.

The Historic Preservation Commission has made its ruling, voting to designate the complex as historic. In addition to its numerous connections to the history of the Black community, including being designed by Wisconsin’s first Black architect Alonzo Robinson, it was recommended for designation for its New Formalism architectural style and prominent location in the Hillside neighborhood.

But before the Common Council conducts a public hearing on April 15 and makes a formal decision, the issue was directed to the citizen-led Bronzeville Advisory Committee.

“This is probably one of the most challenging things to come before us for many reasons,” said Chair LaShawndra Vernon during the committee’s meeting Monday.

And the challenge is so great, according to the members, that they want more time and input.

Despite several members speaking in favor of designation, the committee decided it would look to hold a special meeting in early April to give more people a chance to weigh in. The meeting has yet to be announced.

“I can just say for myself, I want it preserved,” said Vernon, who lives across the street. “Preservation is my priority because of the work we have just done with the Bronzeville overlay plan with [planning manager Sam Leichtling] and [the Department of City Development].” She made it clear she has no issues with the existing homeless lodge. “It’s not a neighborhood problem I experience.”

Committee member Theresa Garrison also said she supported the designation. She said she worked at the clinic that was located at 1747 N. 6th St., the smallest building in the complex.

Rayhainio Boynes said he wanted to hear from more community members, but said he supports preserving the work of Black architects. “I want that to be clear,” he said. He also raised concern that the Salvation Army officials said they had only learned of the complex’s history in December.

The Salvation Army, which opposes designation, says it is working on compromise ideas, including using the smaller building along N. 6th Street as a lobby for a new lodge.

“We believe we have some solutions for that on the horizon,” said Salvation Army general secretary Rachel Stouder. But she said that the requirement to keep the former motel would “put us in a very difficult position.” For its needs, Stouder says the motel is no longer suitable. It is costly to maintain and its interior walls are difficult to move to accommodate different family sizes.

Salvation Army board member Christopher Sauvé, a construction executive, said the U-shaped motel’s New Formalism style is evident only in the arches, which could be preserved and added to a new building to honor Robinson. “It’s a very basic block building with some precast,” said Sauvé of the former motel.

Stouder said the organization has sought a new shelter location for eight years and was recommended by Tom Barrett‘s administration to redevelop the current site. Keeping the two buildings it owns would reduce its capacity, she said. The organization hopes to increase its capacity from 120 to 130 with the new building.

“Solutions are found when creativity is there,” said architect Chris Rute, who nominated the buildings for historic designation. “I believe there is a solution out there that is ‘both and’ and not ‘either or.'”

There is also another potential player in the background: the owner of the third building has yet to weigh in. Developer Kalan Haywood owns the building at 600 W. Walnut St., but has not submitted any formal response, nor appeared at a public meeting about the designation. Vernon said she spoke with him, but didn’t tell the committee what he thinks.

Area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is likely to have the most important voice going forward. The alderwoman has not made her position public and was represented by an aide at the Bronzeville Advisory Committee meeting.

Coggs is a member of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee that will hold the formal public hearing on April 15. In addition to its being in her district, she’s also an influential council member.

