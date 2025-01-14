Activists Occupy Wisconsin DNR Offices to Protest Enbridge Oil Pipeline Permit

50 people protested, one arrested, three escorted from building by police.

Capitol Police arrested one person Monday at the offices of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Madison during a protest of Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 reroute.

Police arrested the protester for resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Three others were escorted off the property, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Administration.

Around 50 people demonstrated against the DNR’s approval of permits for the Canadian energy firm’s plans to reroute Line 5 around the Bad River tribe’s reservation, according to organizers.

The group of activists gathered at the state Capitol in opposition to the DNR’s November decision to grant permits for the project. Protesters highlighted that the DNR issued the approvals just days after learning of an oil spill at an Enbridge pump station in Jefferson County. That spill was later reported to be around 70,000 gallons.

The group marched to the DNR’s office building. They delivered a letter to the agency, calling on the DNR to revoke permits for the project and shut down Line 5.

“You know of Enbridge’s well-documented track record of oil spills and environmental damage, including the damage Enbridge caused to the land and aquifers of Minnesota during their construction of Line 3. You learned of the Line 6 oil spill in Jefferson County days before issuing the Line 5 permit. Given all this, how can you say you are protecting our natural resources and the people and environment of Wisconsin?” the letter states.

Enbridge wants to build a 41-mile segment around the Bad River reservation. The tribe has sued to shut down Line 5 on tribal lands. The tribe and environmental groups are challenging permits for the project in court.

A DNR spokesperson said it can’t comment on agency decisions on the reroute while litigation is pending.

In a statement, Enbridge said it recognizes the rights of individuals and groups to express their views “legally and peacefully” about energy use. Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner said the DNR issued permits after nearly five years of public input.

“The project will build a new segment of pipeline around the Bad River Reservation, generate millions of dollars in construction spending in local communities, create over 700 family supporting union jobs, and preserve the delivery of essential energy that millions of consumers in the region rely on from Line 5 every day,” Kellner said.

Enbridge said construction of Line 5 will begin as soon as they secure all necessary permits.

