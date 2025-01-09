Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Few venues are as perfectly suited for intimate chamber concerts as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, a historic lakeside residence turned public treasure on Milwaukee’s East Side. Informal weekend concerts have long been a tradition there. Recently, Winterlude, a series of six Sunday morning concerts, has been curated by Yaniv Dinur, former Associate Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. An accomplished pianist, Dinur has invited Milwaukee Symphony musicians to join him for these performances. This Sunday, cellist Peter Thomas and Dinur will perform two masterful sonatas for cello and piano by Frédéric Chopin and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

An Italianate mansion, Villa Terrace features a spacious living room with stunning lake views and exceptional acoustics, ideal for chamber music. With performers situated in the center of the room, no audience member is more than 25 feet away—a setup that enhances the resonance of the cello’s rich tones, especially in the soulful Largo movements of these Romantic-era works.

Dinur, formerly Resident Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony, has been Music Director of the New Bedford Symphony in Massachusetts for eight years, but continues to maintain his home in Milwaukee. Originally from Israel, he frequently guest-conducts orchestras worldwide.

Thomas, a Milwaukee Symphony cellist, also teaches at Carthage College, runs a cello studio, and has led numerous master classes. He was awarded Civic Music Milwaukee’s 2018 Educator Award for Excellence in Studio Music. “My life’s work isn’t just being a cellist,” Thomas says. “It’s about connecting with the community. Music is meant to be shared.”

Known for his versatility, Thomas moves seamlessly between classical and contemporary styles. His innovative electric cello performances, including solo works that incorporate electronic looping, demonstrate his commitment to broadening music’s reach. Thomas was part of a rock band, I am not a Pilot, for seven years. “My electric cello performances allow me to be part of the community in ways classical musicians typically can’t” he reflects. “I love that I can play something for every listener, starting with classical and ending with heavy metal.”

Uniquely among the great Romantic-era composers, Chopin stayed with what he knew best, redefining the template for piano works. A few times he wrote for other instruments—this cello sonata is one of his last compositions. His concern for balance led him to create a conversation between two equal partners. The Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 (1847) restrains some of the usual virtuosic piano flair that often overshadows the soul of a work. This restraint allows the cello’s voice to shine through, creating an exquisite balance between the instruments. Listen to the work on YouTube.

Rachmaninoff, in contrast, let the piano to take center stage while still giving the cello a deeply expressive role. His Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19 (1901) is a showcase for the piano, full of sweeping drama and rich textures. However, the cello contributes significantly to the work’s emotional depth, particularly in the expressive Largo passages with their long, intense lines. Thomas describes the sonata as a “piano concerto with the cello as the orchestra,” highlighting the grandeur and scope of the piece. Together, the instruments create a stunning tapestry of sound that captures the soul of Romantic-era music. Hear this remarkable work on YouTube.

These two sonatas, staples of the cello repertoire, showcase the depth and beauty of Romantic-era chamber music, brought to life by two exceptional performers.

The concert begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Villa Terrace’s grand living room at 2220 N. Terrace Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side. Tickets, which include coffee, tea, pastries, and a welcoming atmosphere, can be purchased online at this link.

Please note: Tickets are not available on the VillaTerrace.org website due to management transitions between nonprofit organizations.

The Winterlude series concludes on Sunday, March 30, with violist Beth Breslin and Dinur performing works by Rebecca Clarke, Franz Schubert, and Johannes Brahms.