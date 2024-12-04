Federally funded program aims to get elderly off streets and out of makeshift shelters.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The county is preparing to launch a new housing program for homeless adults 60 years and older.

Finding emergency housing for county residents is difficult enough, but the task becomes even harder for someone who is homeless because of medical, physical or cognitive infirmities caused by aging, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

However, the agency has a plan and nearly a $1 million federal grant to tackle the problem. The goal is to increase the capacity of emergency and transitional housing that can serve this population, and to diversify the number of agencies capable of assessing and making these specific types of referrals.

“Unfortunately, the current infrastructure is unable to meet their needs,” according to a DHHS report on the initiative.

Since 2010, nearly 60% of hypothermia deaths related to homelessness or housing insecurity in Milwaukee County have been among adults 60 years or older, according to DHHS. The population of older adults using emergency shelters and warming rooms has also been steadily increasing in recent years.

The agency has identified a need for a better coordinated response and referral system for older adults facing homelessness, or fleeing abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

DHHS applied for and was awarded a $976,248 federal Elder Justice Innovation Grant. The funding covers two years. Milwaukee was one of five communities in the country to be awarded a grant. With the federal grant, matching funds and labor costs, DHHS is budgeting approximately $1.2 million for the program over the next two years.

The goal is to create the referral process among a handful of partners including Salvation Army, Guest House, Community Advocates, Transitional Housing Task Force and the City of Milwaukee Continuum of Care. When an older adult is placed in emergency housing, they will be assessed and referred to one of a number of potential temporary housing agencies, as opposed to all referrals overwhelming one government agency or non-profit.

“Throughout this two-year project, DHHS will work together with these partners to ensure that the older adult population receives the necessary support and services to obtain and sustain long-term housing solutions that promote their health, safety, and well-being,” the agency said in a report headed for the Milwaukee County Board.

DHHS also plans to build out part-time staffing at partner emergency shelter services to assist with things beyond what traditional shelter staff can provide, like medication management, transportation and medical appointments.

“This strategy will ensure clients receive high-quality services without overburdening the current staff at partner locations,” the report said.