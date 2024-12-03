City Hall
Milwaukee’s Deputy Elections Administrator Quits
Bonnie Chang resigned following presidential election. MEC declined to comment.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
City Hall
-
Council Rejects Mayor’s Vetoes, Finalizes 2025 BudgetNov 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Negotiating Milwaukee’s Police, Fire Contracts Gets MessyNov 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Milwaukee Offers Police Officers $10,000 To Switch to MPDNov 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene