11 European Holiday Markets in Wisconsin

As trend grows in the state there's now one in Wauwatosa.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Reminiscent of outdoor Christmas markets abroad, communities throughout Wisconsin are embracing their European heritage and offering visitors a cozy holiday outing.

Dozens of booths. European wood carvings. Hot mulled wine. Polka music. Igloo rentals. Holiday parades. Decorations constructed by volunteers, weeks ago. Vendors recruited in June.

Wisconsin’s European-style Christmas markets are ready for you.

Many have adopted the name “Christkindlesmarkt,” as a nod to the tradition’s German roots.

WPR found 11 markets across the state. Each year, the events attract thousands with artisan gifts, warm European food favorites, festive lights and music.

Anne Sayers, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, said it’s been exciting to see the growth of the markets around the state.

“We have seen more and more of them,” she said. “I think it’s partly (because) we have a really strong German heritage in Wisconsin.”

The markets also bring in revenue from tourists, she added. In 2023, tourism generated $3 billion for retailers Wisconsin. The markets help.

“They’re just so fun and cozy. Who doesn’t want to do some shopping with a warm beverage?” Sayers said.

She recommends a weekend getaway at Villa Bellezza Winery in Pepin.

“It looks like it’s just straight out of an Italian village,” Sayers said. “And right there in the piazza, you can stroll past the vendors. They’re selling locally produced goods, and they produce locally made wines.”

The Kriskindlmarkt in Sparta is also popular. This year, it is 10 years old. Over the years, attendance has grown, and other cities took notice, saids, executive director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve received inquiries from other places, other cities, wanting to see how we have organized and run our market, with the idea that they would like to do something similar,” Hendricks said.

He said the market is a year-long project for its volunteers and merchants. Attendees travel from far away to visit Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt, which runs four weekends, starting Nov 29.

“We might not be able to compete with Chicago, but for Sparta, Wisconsin, and for the Midwest, it’s quite extraordinary,” he added.

Hendricks said markets like these “fill a need” for people to get outside and socialize in the winter, as well as do some holiday shopping.

In Wauwatosa, Maria Panno runs one of the newest markets in the state. The downtown market is opening for its second year. Panno said she was inspired to help launch it after working at the Christkindlmarket in Chicago.

“I started my own business 10 years ago, doing the Chicago Christkindlmarket. And so it was like, how do I bring this home to Milwaukee?” she said.

Last year, the event attracted 65,000 visitors in 12 days.

“Which is unbelievable for our first year,” Panno said.

Meanwhile, in Elkhart Lake, the 26th annual Old World Christmas Market kicks off Dec 6. It ranks first on USA Today’s “10 Best” leaderboard for holiday markets.

“I’m not aware of anybody that’s been around longer,” said Michael Overman, director of marketing at The Osthoff Resort, where the market is located. “I am aware, though, that we are probably the most popular market in the state.”

Last year, they had over 21,000 visitors, he said.

The event “smells like Christmas,” he added, with over 65 vendor booths decorated in evergreen garlands. They have vendors that come from Europe, as well as Wisconsinites. Visitors can buy goods from Czech glass ornaments to German hot glühwein.

“Some come out, not just to shop, but just to walk around and get that feeling of Christmas,” he said.

The market can be a welcome break from stress, he added.

“It’s been a very tumultuous year for people,” Overman said. “You’re almost entering a whole different world when you’re here.”

Here’s our list

Green Bay: The Christkindlmarket on Broadway

Every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-Dec.21

Pepin: European outdoor Christmas market at Villa Bellezza Winery

Every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-Dec. 22

Oconomowoc: The German Christmas Market of Oconomowoc

Nov. 27-Dec. 1

Monroe: Turner Hall of Monroe’s annual Christkindlmarkt

Nov. 29-30

Sister Bay: Door County Christkindlmarkt

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 15

Sparta: Sparta Kriskindlmarkt

Every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-Dec. 21

Wauwatosa: Tosa Christkindlmarkt

Dec. 4-22

West Allis: West Allis Farmers Market Christkindlmarkt

Dec. 6- 7

New Glarus: The New Glarus Christkindli Market

Dec. 6-8

Elkhart Lake: Old World Christmas Market

Dec. 6-15

Paoli: The Christkindlmarket in Paoli

Dec. 13-15

Listen to the WPR report

Want to ‘get that feeling of Christmas’? Visit one of these European holiday markets in Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.