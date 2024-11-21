Urban Milwaukee: The Store
Shop local and skip the crowds. We've got the gift for you.

By - Nov 21st, 2024 05:19 pm
To show our appreciation to members who support us, we are offering a gift to all Urban Milwaukee members: 20% off everything at Urban Milwaukee: The Store this weekend.

Our sister business oozes Milwaukee and Wisconsin pride. So whether you’re looking for something for your kids, that special someone or yourself, Urban Milwaukee: The Store has it.

Clothing, games, drinkware, magnets, candles, books; it’s all there for you.

20″ tall plush figure of Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango? We’ve got it.

Milwaukee puzzles? You’ve got options.

People’s Flag of Milwaukee t-shirt? You bet.

This deal is exclusive to Urban Milwaukee members and runs Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sun, Nov. 24. Shop in-person or online.

In-Person Hours

  • Friday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Members looking to take advantage of the discount can see a special code on the Members Giveaways page (members must be logged in to see the offer).

Want 20% Off, But Not a Member?

To receive your special 20% discount on all purchases at our store, simply sign up to become an Urban Milwaukee member for just $9/month or $99/year. In addition, your membership will gain you access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and free tickets to marquee events, when available, with your membership.

So join us as a member today and shop local this holiday season at UrbanMilwaukeeTheStore.com

