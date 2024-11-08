Get a free holiday tour of opulent architecture, while supplies last.

Deck the halls with blue ribbon bows.

We want Urban Milwaukee members to take a tour of the historic Pabst Mansion while it’s all dressed up for Christmas.

While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee members can claim a promo code that can be used to claim up to two free tickets (a $44 value) to the Gilded Age mansion at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“The Mansion comes alive with the spirit of the season, featuring dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and an array of stunning holiday displays,” said the nonprofit house museum in a press release.

Built as the home for Captain Frederick Pabst and his wife Maria in 1892, the 20,000-square-foot, Flemish-Renaissance-style structure was designed by famed Milwaukee architects Ferry & Clas.

The Christmas at the Pabst event runs Nov. 21 through Jan. 5. Using the promo code provided after claiming the offer, individuals must select ticket(s) for a specific date and entry timeslot.

Self-guided tours are available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Claim your promo code, while supplies last.

Once you have reserved your promo code, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and a promo code for your free ticket(s) that you use to select the date and time of the tour you wish to attend.

