Public Museum Dinner to Showcase Indigenous Cuisine

Bison, squash and other Indigenous foods are on the menu for the Nov. 14 meal.

An upcoming event at Milwaukee Public Museum will draw attendees into the world of Indigenous cuisine, inviting diners to explore Native American heritage through the lens of food.

Jessica Walks First Pamonicutt, executive chef at Ketapanen Kitchen, Chicago’s first Native American pop-up kitchen and catering company, will prepare a feast for the museum’s Native American Heritage Month Dinner on Nov. 14.

Beyond the dishes on the table, Pamonicutt said she hopes the meal will serve as a recipe for connection.

“Bringing people together, having conversations, sharing culture — these are all healing aspects associated with food,” she said. “You see so little of that today.”

Her menu, featuring dishes like harvest salad, pumpkin cornbread and braised bison with blackberry mole, emphasizes seasonal ingredients while striking a balance between familiar and lesser-known flavors. The approach, she said, helps to coax diners out of their comfort zones.

“People tend to gravitate towards things they’re more comfortable with, especially when trying new foods,” she said, adding that she aims to create dishes that “have some familiarity” to encourage diners to push their own boundaries.

Tamales, for example, can serve as a vehicle to present ingredients like rabbit or prickly pear in a more approachable format, she said. And while they’re not on the menu for the heritage dinner, another one of her specialties, mole, is.

The sauce will be served alongside braised bison as a main course. Pamonicutt’s version incorporates blackberries; she’s been working with the fruit since she was a child. “That’s something that’s home to me,” she said.

Tamales and mole, though widely recognized as having roots in Mesoamerica, originated among indigenous populations across a vast region, including present-day Mexico and parts of the Midwest. “Those borders confuse people but we are all still native people,” Pamonicutt said.

A member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, the chef views her work as inextricably tied to being an educator. She’ll embody both roles during the upcoming dinner.

“You can’t possibly do Indigenous food in this country without being an educator,” she said, noting a widespread lack of knowledge regarding the cuisine. “You have to share that knowledge. You have to point out that these are Indigenous foods. It’s a big part of our culture, to tell the story of our people.”

Pamonicutt has previously shared her talents with Milwaukee. In October, the chef prepared a luncheon for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, held at the public museum, 800 W. Wells St. She also appeared as a guest judge in an episode of Bravo’s most recent, Wisconsin-based season of “Top Chef” that focused on Indigenous foods.

The Nov. 14 dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Steigleder Hall, located on the museum’s second floor. It’s part of a larger program of events taking place at the museum in observance of Native American Heritage Month.

After the meal, artist Mark Fischer of the Oneida Nation will give a special presentation about the Indigenous art installation, The Gathering Place, that he’s creating for the Museum’s future home.

Chef Pamonicutt and MPM’s Manager of Tribal Relations, James Flores of the Oneida Nation, will also speak, and Ho-Chunk drum group Little Priest will perform an opening song and prayer. Guests are invited to explore the museum’s second floor exhibits after the event concludes.

To view a full menu for the dinner or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.

