Obama and Walz To Milwaukee Sunday and Monday, Vance to La Crosse

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Before either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could take the stage at their dueling Milwaukee rallies Friday night, both campaigns announced their next moves in the state.

Former president Barack Obama will host an early Sunday afternoon rally at the Baird Center. The rally comes on the last day of early voting in Wisconsin and comes with a promise from the campaign promotional materials that Obama will be done speaking by 3:25 p.m., when the Green Bay Packers game starts.

On Monday morning, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will appear in La Crosse. The Ohio senator is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m., and then fly to Flint, Michigan, Atlanta and Newton, Pennsylvania.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will spend Monday jetting across Wisconsin. With his wife Gwen, the Minnesota governor will host “afternoon” events in La Crosse and Stevens Point before flying to Milwaukee for an evening rally.

Walz, according to multiple sources, was once expected to speak at a temporary stage constructed in Veterans Park, but the Harris campaign disassembled the stage Friday. The location of the event has yet to be announced.

The Minnesota governor will leave his Milwaukee rally for a second evening rally in Detroit.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Harris, according to her campaign, will spend Monday hosting events in Pennsylvania. Trump has events scheduled in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina Monday.