GOP-Connected Super PAC Spending To Help Jill Stein’s Candidacy

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Republican-connected Badger Values PAC is spending in Wisconsin to boost Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The spending is a sign that some think third party presidential candidates in Wisconsin, a key battleground state, could influence the outcome of the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Three third-party candidates — Stein, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West — will appear on Wisconsin ballots, though Kennedy, who has been seen as a potential spoiler for Trump, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to get his name removed since he dropped out and endorsed Trump, filing his appeal after early voting started in the state.

Stein, who remained on the ballot in Wisconsin after the state Supreme Court decided not to hear a challenge brought by Democrats, is seen as a potential spoiler for Harris.

Wisconsin’s election results are known for being close with the last two presidential elections decided by about 20,000 votes. A recent Marquette University Law School poll released on Oct. 16 found that the presidential race nationally remains extremely tight, with Harris being the choice for 48% of likely voters and Republican former President Donald Trump is the choice of 47% among likely voters.

Mailers sent by Badger Values PAC this year in Wisconsin have been attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, while speaking favorably of Stein.

“As President, JILL STEIN Would End Pollution in Our Great Lakes and Rivers,” one mailer stated. “Kamala Harris and Co. Don’t Care About Our Environment. VOTE FOR JILL STEIN by November 5th.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The independent group registered with the FEC on Sept. 24 to spend on federal elections, and has the same address and treasurer as a group by the same name that registered in Wisconsin in July 2022. Badger Values PAC spent $407,483 during the 2022 Wisconsin attorney general race, including $137,000 on television ads to support Adam Jarchow, a former state representative, during the Republican primary. During that campaign, Jarchow described himself as “pro-life,” saying that an 1849 criminal law should be enforced to ban abortion in the state.

Les Williamson, the group’s treasurer, has worked for Republican groups in the past, including working for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and serving as treasurer to other super PACs that supported Republicans in races in New Hampshire and this year’s Montana Senate race.

As of Oct. 25, the group has spent about $982,900 on 2024 federal elections, including about $307,000 for Stein.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said in a statement responding to news of the spending that Stein has no chance of winning, but Republicans think she could deliver a win for Trump. The DNC has also recently launched ads in Wisconsin, as well as other swing states, against Stein.

“That’s why Republicans are spending heavily in battleground states like Wisconsin to prop up her spoiler candidacy and manipulate voters,” DNC Communications Advisor Lis Smith said. “Republican operatives like Badger Values PAC couldn’t make it any clearer — a vote for Stein is a vote for Trump.”

GOP-connected super PAC spending to boost Jill Stein in Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.