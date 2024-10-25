Wisconsin’s Longest-Serving State Senator, A Republican, Endorses Harris

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Republican legislator who has served in the Wisconsin state Senate for nearly four decades announced that he will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, citing concerns about former President Donald Trump’s commitment to democratic ideals.

Sen. Robert Cowles has represented a Green Bay-area district for 37 years. He made the endorsement on a radio program aired by Civic Media, a statewide liberal broadcast network, and called it “one of the most important things I’ve done.”

“Trump has to be defeated, and we have to protect the Constitution,” he said on the show “Rational Revolution.” “And the country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do, or might not do.”

Cowles called Trump “a totalitarian and very much a fascist,” and added that he has prepared for pushback and even threats related to his decision.

“I probably should have done this sooner, but there was concern, you know, about blowback and public safety and all that. So I’m going to be ready for that,” he said.

Cowles did not respond to WPR’s request for comment.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

He has served in the state Legislature for 42 years, beginning with five years in the Assembly before launching a Senate career that makes him the longest-sitting Wisconsin state senator.

He announced in April that he would not seek reelection.

Cowles’ interview was made public days after Harris was joined by Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Waukesha County for their second Wisconsin event aimed at bringing over independent and Republican voters in opposition to Trump’s platform.

In recent months, Cowles has broken with his party on several issues. In January, he did not join fellow Republicans in rejecting Gov. Tony Evers’ appointments to the Department of Natural Resources.

And as chair of the Legislature’s audit committee, he maintained that the 2020 election was “largely safe and secure,” discounting allegations from Trump and allies that there had been wide widespread fraud that lost him Wisconsin and other key swing states.

Green Bay Republican, Wisconsin’s longest-serving state senator, endorses Kamala Harris was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.