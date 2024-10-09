Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A critical section of the Oak Leaf Trail running along the Root River Line has been temporarily closed.

The trail runs underneath Highway 100 in Wauwatosa, offering bicyclists and pedestrians a safe crossing underneath the six-lane state trunk highway.

Milwaukee County Parks closed the trail under Highway 100 to perform maintenance on a bridge, but the closure was recently extended into the “foreseeable future” as engineering crews “inspect and repair structural concerns” along the bridge.

There’s a metal cover over the bridge, but Parks doesn’t want Oak Leaf Trail users crossing the bridge right now “out of an abundance of caution,” Peter Bratt, director of skilled trades and operations told Urban Milwaukee.

Parks has suggested a detour on its interactive Oak Leaf Trail map, with trail users crossing Highway 100 along W. Watertown Plank Rd.

The Root River Line, which is now cut off at Highway 100, runs north and south through the southwestern quarter of the county. It offers connections to other sections of the more than 135-mile trail network.

Parks is currently working on an ambitious 10-mile expansion of the Oak Leaf Trail network, with 6 miles of new trail already in varying stages of development. Alongside that effort the department is seeking public input on the future of trails and has created a web page allowing local residents to provide comments on the trail initiative, as well as feedback on existing trail projects.