More Than 4,000 Dance the Polka in Monroe, WI

Thousands arrived Saturday at Monroe’s Green County Cheese Days festival to try to break a record: the world’s largest polka.

The record to beat was 802 dancers in Germany in 2013, according to Guinness World Records. On Saturday, organizers said more than 4,000 people registered for the dance. And a little after 2 p.m., in over 80-degree heat, polka they did.

Madison’s Stacy Harbaugh, also known as DJ Shotski, host of the radio show “Polka Time,” emceed the event. She got the idea for the record-breaking attempt over beers with friends in New Glarus.

“This is important to our state, this is important to our history and our culture and you’re all a part of it with me today,” Harbaugh said to the crowd on Saturday.

She collaborated with Cheese Days organizers to plan the dance.

“We always have people polkaing,” but this is the first attempt to break the record, said Noreen Rueckert, director for event. “Polka is fun and it’s lighthearted and it works for all generations.”

30 years of Wisconsin’s state dance

Karl Klopotic wore a shirt that said “Polka: It’s the law” at the dance. It’s an accurate statement. In April 1994, Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson signed polka into law as the state’s dance at a party in Pulaski.

“And I’m from Pulaski, and I was at that event,” said Klopotic. “I love polka, play the concertina and we go to polka dances all over the place.”

He attended the event with his children and grandchildren. Polka means a lot to Wisconsin’s culture, and the European immigrants who brought it here, Klopotic said.

“It means a lot to my generation, and generations before me too,” he added.

‘Everybody can polka’

Before the event, coworkers Chloe Wasson and Nikki Johnson didn’t know how to polka. They watched the dance on YouTube.

“I just know how to bounce and circle. I’ve watched my grandma do it,” Johnson laughed.

Friend Vicky Villarreal drove from Green Bay to join the pair. She also hadn’t polkaed before today, but she was optimistic.

“Because polka sounds a lot like Mexican dancing, and I’m really good at Mexican dancing. So I’ll do my own twist to it,” said Villarreal. “Dancing is something that unites people.”

Claire Legault grew up in Monroe, blocks from the festival grounds. She’s been coming to Cheese Days since she was a kid. She’s since moved to La Crosse, but came back with her husband and two sons for the event. She said she wouldn’t miss it.

“We have to be part of it,” Legault said. “Even with little kids, braving the sun, we have to stay until 2 p.m.”

Legault said everybody can polka.

“Polka is kind of simple,” she said. “All you have to do is hop back and forth, and you can polka too!”

Organizers endeavored to follow Guinness World Records rules in their record-breaking attempt by having the dancers register with their names ahead of time. The London-based company works to verify all claims of new world records.

