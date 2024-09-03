Farm Fresh Produce Boosts Local Food Pantry

House of Peace has distributed some 7,600 pounds of fresh produce so far this year.

On a recent Friday morning at the House of Peace, community members stopped by to visit the on-site food pantry. Some paused to chat with Site Manager Linda Barnes, while others explored the center’s various resources.

Regardless, each visitor left with bags full of both staple items and seasonal produce.

In addition to the canned goods, pastas, peanut butter and boxes of cereal typical of food pantry packages, House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St., offers fresh vegetables, which are grown and harvested by volunteers at the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin.

The pantry has recently enjoyed a bounty of cabbage, green tomatoes and corn, but also showcases green beans, broccoli, collard greens, cucumbers, lettuce, bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, napa cabbage and summer squash throughout the growing season.

“The produce has always been a welcome addition to what we already have,” Barnes said, noting that guests have shown particular enthusiasm for collard greens and green tomatoes.

The partnership with Hunger Task Force, first launched in the early 2000s, has helped the food pantry become more well-rounded while working to improve health outcomes across the three zip codes it serves (53205, 53206 and 53233).

“We try to empower people,” Barnes said. “We empower people by teaching them and giving them options, letting them know what the healthy options are.”

She added that many of the pantry’s visitors have been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or cancer. “We know, now, that a lot of those conditions span back to how you eat and how you prepare your food.”

The key, Barnes said, is providing guests with both healthy options and the knowledge of how best to use them. “Things can look good, taste good and be more healthy.”

For vegetables that may be unfamiliar, such as certain types of squash, House of Peace offers recipes and taste-testing opportunities to help guests become more comfortable incorporating them into their meals.

A self-described “farm girl at heart,” Barnes, who is originally from Mississippi, said she gets “really excited” about the fresh produce.

“When it comes in, I know exactly how it’s supposed to look,” she said. “The corn is full, you know, the green beans are full, and that makes a difference.”

The Hunger Task Force Farm has provided 7,615 pounds of fresh produce so far this season to House of Peace.

The 208-acre farm is run by eight farmers and nearly 5,000 community and corporate volunteers, all of whom are dedicated to harvesting and distributing fresh produce at its peak to local food pantries — free of charge.

Sarah Bressler, farm manager for Hunger Task Force, said the program has been a game-changer for food pantries as grocery prices continue to rise. That’s especially true in the summer, when kids tend to eat at home more often compared to during the school year.

“This is a great supplement that’s really impactful and important,” she said. “Providing food with dignity is one of our core values, so we make sure that everyone in the community is getting fresh, healthy, high-quality products. And when folks come in here, you know, they’re excited.”

Each season, the Hunger Task Force Farm produces approximately 500,000 pounds and 28 varieties of fruits and vegetables. The land also includes two hoop houses for year-round production. Those currently contain jalapenos and a trial run of okra, and may expand to include collard and mustard greens this year.

The farm is always seeking feedback, much of which is gathered via a survey of food pantry visitors. Based on recent requests, bok choy and napa cabbage were recently added to the produce lineup.

Those wanting to volunteer at the farm, either in a group or individually, can apply online.

“The community plays a very large role,” Bressler said. “Everyone’s helping us with weeding, transplanting, harvesting and washing of our produce.”

In addition to the service aspect, Bressler touted volunteering as an opportunity to learn applicable skills.

“Folks who maybe are interested in learning how to grow produce, maybe want to start that at-home garden, could learn some skills at the farm.”

House of Peace food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for community members who reside in the 53205, 53206 and 53233 zip codes.

The center also provides a host of other services. Additional details are available online.

