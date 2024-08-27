Urban Milwaukee members can get a free season ticket to Next Act Theater, while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are out of season tickets

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very, very limited number of free season tickets available for Next Act Theatre’s upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The season ticket is worth $152 and include tickets to each of Next Act Theater’s four shows this season.

The 2024-2025 season of performances:

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Michael Cotey. From Next Act Theatre’s website:

In this corner, Chad Deity: the greatest champ professional wrestling has ever seen. But behind every winner lies the story of a really excellent loser. Enter Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra: a wrestler paid to lose night after night. For the chance to tell his own story in the ring, he’ll do almost anything. Kristoffer Diaz’s play is a high-octane powerbomb of thrilling spectacle, larger-than-life characters and pop culture commentary that you can’t find on pay-per-view.

This show runs from Sep. 11 to Oct. 6.

Almost, Maine by John Cariani and directed by Karen Estrada. From Next Act Theatre’s website:

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada. It’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees may bruise and hearts may break, but as magic fills the air, the pieces finally fall into place – almost.

This show runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 15.

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Marie Kohler. From Next Act Theatre’s website:

Two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request. Lucy Kirkwood’s hit play is a beautifully-written puzzle about personal responsibility, guilt and what we leave our young.

This show runs from Feb. 12 to March 9.

Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker and directed by Cody Estle. From Next Act Theatre’s website:

Breathe in. Breathe out. Start again. Four lost New Englanders enroll in Marty’s community center drama class to experiment with theatre games and try to find meaning in their lives. Over the course of six weeks, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. Annie Baker’s beautifully-crafted diorama of a comedy shows us, with terrific detail and clarity, the hilarious sadness of a motley quintet.

This show runs from April 23 to May 18.

How To Claim The Offer

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code, which you will use with Next Act to reserve your free season ticket, while supplies last. We expect this offer to be claimed very quickly. Members can claim only one ticket.

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and a discount code for the free season ticket.