Milwaukee Partisan Primary Election Results
A number of winner-take-all primaries on the ballot will reshape Milwaukee's legislative delegation.
Data provided by the unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Races where the individual ran unopposed have been excluded. Statewide races are also excluded. Names are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.
Last updated 9:36 p.m. Absentee ballots have not been counted yet.
Democratic State Senator – District 4
Dora Drake – 8208 votes – 59.17%
LaKeshia Myers – 5645 votes – 40.69%
Wards reporting 93 of 93
Democratic Assembly – District 8
Enrique Murguia – 250 votes – 20.11%
Sylvia Ortiz-Velez – 986 votes – 79.32%
Wards reporting 34 of 34
Democratic Assembly – District 9
Priscilla Prado – 1177 votes – 64.21%
Deisy Espana – 643 votes – 35.08%
Wards reporting 31 of 32
Democratic Assembly – District 11
Sequanna Taylor – 2514 votes – 84.19%
Amillia Heredia – 462 votes – 15.47%
Wards reporting 34 of 34
Democratic Assembly – District 12
Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. – 1050 votes – 32.66%
Katrina Blossom Morrison – 866 votes – 26.94%
Decorah Gordon – 351 votes – 10.92%
Brandon Williford – 935 votes – 29.08%
Wards reporting 28 of 28
Democratic Assembly – District 14
Angelito Tenorio – 2032 votes – 37.42%
Nate Kieso – 1801 votes – 33.17%
Brady Coulthard – 1588 votes – 29.24%
Wards reporting 27 of 28
Democratic Assembly – District 18
Margaret Arney – 2307 votes – 60.95%
Angela Kennedy – 1466 votes – 38.73%
Wards reporting 36 of 38
Democratic Assembly – District 19
Jarrod Anderson – 3609 votes – 42.78%
Ryan Clancy – 4810 votes – 57.01%
Wards reporting 32 of 32
Democratic – County Treasurer
David Cullen – 48671 votes – 66.45%
Ted Chisholm – 24359 votes – 33.26%
Wards reporting 507 of 522
Republican Congress – District 4
Purnima Nath – 4190 votes – 29.14%
Tim Rogers – 10139 votes – 70.52%
Wards reporting 420 of 431
