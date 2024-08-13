Milwaukee Partisan Primary Election Results

A number of winner-take-all primaries on the ballot will reshape Milwaukee's legislative delegation.

Data provided by the unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Races where the individual ran unopposed have been excluded. Statewide races are also excluded. Names are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.

Last updated 9:36 p.m. Absentee ballots have not been counted yet.



Democratic State Senator – District 4

Dora Drake – 8208 votes – 59.17%

LaKeshia Myers – 5645 votes – 40.69%

Wards reporting 93 of 93

Democratic Assembly – District 8

Enrique Murguia – 250 votes – 20.11%

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez – 986 votes – 79.32%

Wards reporting 34 of 34

Democratic Assembly – District 9

Priscilla Prado – 1177 votes – 64.21%

Deisy Espana – 643 votes – 35.08%

Wards reporting 31 of 32

Democratic Assembly – District 11

Sequanna Taylor – 2514 votes – 84.19%

Amillia Heredia – 462 votes – 15.47%

Wards reporting 34 of 34

Democratic Assembly – District 12

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. – 1050 votes – 32.66%

Katrina Blossom Morrison – 866 votes – 26.94%

Decorah Gordon – 351 votes – 10.92%

Brandon Williford – 935 votes – 29.08%

Wards reporting 28 of 28

Democratic Assembly – District 14

Angelito Tenorio – 2032 votes – 37.42%

Nate Kieso – 1801 votes – 33.17%

Brady Coulthard – 1588 votes – 29.24%

Wards reporting 27 of 28

Democratic Assembly – District 18

Margaret Arney – 2307 votes – 60.95%

Angela Kennedy – 1466 votes – 38.73%

Wards reporting 36 of 38

Democratic Assembly – District 19

Jarrod Anderson – 3609 votes – 42.78%

Ryan Clancy – 4810 votes – 57.01%

Wards reporting 32 of 32

Democratic – County Treasurer

David Cullen – 48671 votes – 66.45%

Ted Chisholm – 24359 votes – 33.26%

Wards reporting 507 of 522

Republican Congress – District 4

Purnima Nath – 4190 votes – 29.14%

Tim Rogers – 10139 votes – 70.52%

Wards reporting 420 of 431