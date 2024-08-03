Wisconsin Student Mental Health Issues Persist, DPI Report Finds

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin students are continuing to struggle with unprecedented mental health challenges with LGBTQ+ kids and girls facing disproportionate challenges, according to the Department of Public Instruction’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Summary Report.

The survey, which took place in the spring of 2023, included responses from 1,882 students in 42 public, charter and alternative high schools across Wisconsin.

Over half of surveyed students — 51.6% — reported experiencing anxiety, while 35% of students reported experiencing depression almost every day for two weeks in a row or more and about 20% reported non-suicidal self-harm.

Wisconsin DPI Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement that schools play a critical role in addressing mental health needs of children across the state.

“It is imperative that we implement inclusive policies in our schools instead of isolating students in need,” Underly said. “We must invest in additional mental health services in our schools and prioritize the mental well-being of our kids alongside academic achievement.”

LGBTQ+ and female students reported a disproportionate number of mental health challenges when compared to their peers.

According to the survey, 79% of students surveyed reported experiencing anxiety, 63% reported experiencing depression and 40% reported considering suicide.

The report included quotes from some respondents to the survey who were invited to offer open-ended feedback.

“It’s a really hard thing to be Transgender and gay in this state. I will always feel uncomfortable and unsafe here. No matter whether in school, in the store, or on the streets, I feel I’m always going to get judged or worst hurt,” one student wrote.

Over a quarter of female students — 28.3% — reported that they were likely to harm themselves — a rate double that of male students. Over two-thirds of female students — 66.8% — reported experiencing anxiety and 45% reported experiencing depression.

“People around my age that you consider Genz, are struggling,” another student wrote. “We are all having to deal with these expectations of our age group while having to act our part in our dying society. We are rapidly becoming the most depressed and zombied age group of all… The technology you have built has given us more self-hatred, unachievable expectations, new mental illnesses and has crushed our sense of communication… Please understand that we are trying our best to find ourselves and it is difficult when the world that we look up to can be so cruel, and we feel we need to go through it alone…”

Underly said Wisconsinites need to do better to support kids.

“We need to listen to them about their thoughts, their feelings, their concerns, and let them know they can trust you and that they and their mental health are a priority,” Underly said. “It’s not just that we can do better. It’s that we must do better. And we have the knowledge and resources to do just that.”

