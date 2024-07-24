Hacienda’s North Avenue Taproom Welcomes 3 Sheeps

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Three’s company at Hacienda’s North Avenue taproom, which recently welcomed 3 Sheeps as its third co-located brewery.

Though long included in local conversations surrounding craft beer, the Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing Company didn’t — until recently — maintain a physical presence in Milwaukee.

But as of early July, the brewery began operating 10 taplines at 2018 E. North Ave., a space it shares with Door County Brewing Company and Hacienda Beer Co. Hacienda also operates a restaurant in the building.

“For a long time, we’ve been really good friends with Door County Brewing Company and Hacienda Beer Co., so we decided to take this friendship to the next level and are moving in together,” said 3 Sheeps founder Grant Pauly in a video message to customers. “In this crazy world that we live in right now, we thought coming together into one space, having a lot of different options, a lot of great beer selections, was just a really fun thing for us and a way to share ourselves with the Milwaukee community.”

The expansion entails a second location for 3 Sheeps, which maintains a taproom in Sheboygan — coincidentally, also located on North Avenue.

Pauly, who founded 3 Sheeps in 2012 and opened the taproom in 2017, said the move to Milwaukee was years in the making. “We’ve talked about it for a long time,” he said.

In its new space, 3 Sheeps will offer a handful of permanent and rotating beer selections. It will also proceed with its nonprofit-a-month program, which raises funds for local organizations. The brewery is currently partnered with Kinship Community Food Center.

The brewery’s products are not entirely new to the Milwaukee taproom. In 2022, Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen debuted a list of new, cocktail-style beverages made with hard seltzer from 3 Sheeps. At 13% ABV, the flavorless seltzers pack a punch while sidestepping the need for a liquor-specific license.

“I just want to say thank you, Milwaukee,” Pauly said, addressing the city. “For the last 12 years, you have supported us like crazy — coming up to Sheboygan, enjoying our beers there at our taproom, purchasing it throughout Milwaukee land — Milwaukee’s a home for us and we’re just really happy to have a hub now where we can do more and share more.”

The past month has been an eventful one for the neighborhood. National boba chain Taichi Bubble Tea recently opened its first Milwaukee location next door to the taproom, at 2028 E. North Ave.

The cafe and restaurant serves a wide variety of boba teas alongside a full ramen menu.

Hacienda North Ave. Taproom, as it’s now known, is open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

