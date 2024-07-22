All eight Milwaukee-area delegates are said to have pledged support for Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin on Tuesday in what will be one of her first public events since President Joe Biden exited the race on Sunday, throwing his support behind Harris.

She’ll arrive in the Badger State as Wisconsin’s Democratic delegates have begun pledging their support for her presidential campaign, four weeks out from the Democratic National Convention in August.

Democrat Ann Jacobs, who serves on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, is one of those delegates. She said all eight Milwaukee-area delegates have pledged support for Harris.

“After President Biden made his announcement, we we had very lengthy and important discussions with each other, and we came out unanimously in support of Vice President Harris as our presidential nominee,” Jacobs said.

Others Wisconsin delegates have also voiced their support for Harris, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, State Superintendent Jill Underly and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Wisconsin’s 95 delegates, alongside seven alternates, will join about 4,600 other delegates at the DNC in Chicago next month. While they represented Biden’s primary victories from earlier this year, they will be able to move their support to other candidates, including Harris or others.

“That’s our job as delegates, is to deal with this particular issue, which is the candidate for the Democratic nomination,” Jacobs said. “That’s what we agreed to do when we became delegates and all of us take that very seriously.”

Harris’ visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday will be her fifth trip to Wisconsin as vice president. Details of the visit had not yet been made public as of early Monday afternoon.

Harris to visit Milwaukee as Wisconsin delegates pledge support was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.