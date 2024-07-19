Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan Calls For Biden to Suspend Campaign

Pocan shares concern that Biden cannot win due to widespread concerns over his age, mental fitness.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Jul 19th, 2024 04:40 pm
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan speaks to the press in his district office in Madison, Wisconsin | Wisconsin Examiner photo

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan speaks to the press in his district office in Madison, Wisconsin | Wisconsin Examiner photo

On Friday, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan became the first member of Congress from Wisconsin to call on President Joe Biden to suspend his presidential campaign. Pocan released a joint message with three other House Democrats calling for President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race.

Together with Democratic U.S. Reps. Jared Huffman of California, Mark Veasey of Texas, who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and Chuy Garcia of Illinois, Pocan wrote, “Mr. President, with great admiration for you personally, sincere respect for your decades of public service and patriotic leadership, and deep appreciation for everything we have accomplished together during your presidency, it is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders.”

Despite Biden’s accomplishments over the past four years, Pocan and his colleagues wrote, “we must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign. These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month’s debate and are now unlikely to change.”

Praising “a deep and talented bench of young leaders, led by Kamala Harris,” Pocan and the other Democrats wrote that “passing the torch” would “reinvigorate the race and infuse Democrats with enthusiasm and momentum heading into our convention next month.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan calls for Biden to suspend campaign for reelection was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Examiner

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us