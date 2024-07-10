Election Experts Defend Wisconsin’s System, Condemn Disinformation
But RNC leaders call for 5,000 volunteers to monitor elections in Wisconsin.
In less than a 24-hour period, two very different visions of election security were on display in southeastern Wisconsin. Republican National Committee leaders announced the recruitment of thousands of GOP poll watchers to “protect the vote,” while election officials and a former Republican state lawmaker touted the safety of the state’s electoral system.
“We need lawyers and we need observers in every room where votes are being cast and votes are being counted,” Whatley said.
He and other speakers at the RNC rally criticized the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority for overturning the former conservative majority’s ruling banning absentee ballot drop boxes in 2022.“We don’t want those ballots going into drop boxes,” Whatley said. “We want them going into mailboxes, and we want them in by Election Day. Now this is not an election conspiracy. These are things that are supported by 75, 85 percent of all voters, including Republicans and Democrats and independents.”
Former Republican Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told the crowd there needs to be legal experts on the ground “so we’re not waiting days, weeks or months later to address a problem.”
“We want to send a message loud and clear,” Bondi said. “If you are a person who cheats in an election, we will find you, will track you down and we will prosecute you.”
The mood surrounding election integrity was altogether different Tuesday afternoon during a panel discussion hosted by the Milwaukee Rotary Club and the Wisconsin Alliance for Civic Trust featuring Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Milwaukee Election Commission head Paulina Gutierrez and former county clerk and Republican State Rep. Kathy Bernier of Lake Hallie.
Bernier, who made headlines in 2021 when she pushed back on Trump’s election fraud claims, said data shows congressional GOP candidates got around 50,000 more votes than Trump in the 2020 election and that’s why he lost. She criticized former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was appointed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for not letting it go.
“To carry this argument — or this disinformation, misinformation — for three solid years is just a bit too much when you’ve got all the evidence in front of you pointing to the majority of the election worked quite well,” Bernier said.
WEC Administrator Wolfe said the commission’s six voting members would discuss the court’s ruling and potential dropbox guidance during a Thursday meeting. She said the commission will have to look at best practices so that clerks know drop boxes are secure.Wolfe also referenced years of attacks against her, claiming she was the reason drop boxes were used in Wisconsin during the 2020 election. She said any of those decisions are made by a vote of the commission’s three Democratic and three Republican appointees.
“That’s always been the case, but I think with the last round of dropbox decisions we saw a lot of misinformation where people were attributing that decision to me or commission staff,” Wolfe said.
As for poll watchers, Wolfe encouraged all Wisconsinites to volunteer.
“Here, anybody can observe at any polling place,” Wolfe said. “So, I often encourage people that are from other parts of the state that may be skeptical about some of our larger cities or other places and how they run elections. Go watch for yourself. You don’t have to take our word for it.”
Bernier agreed and said “the best way to convince somebody that we have a good electoral system, is by making them a part of that.”
