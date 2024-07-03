South Side’s La Bodega is Closed

But owners say the business will continue as an event space and coffee house.

The term bodega is a tricky one to define. Officially, the label is reserved for small convenience stores — typically owner-operated — selling packaged snacks, household goods and hot food to go.

From there, the variants are limitless. Some are stocked with special products such as homemade kimchi; others have cats meandering through the shelves. At Milwaukee’s own Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli, visitors can play a game of Atari 2600 while waiting on their sandwich orders.

Further south, La Bodega has spent the better part of a year redefining its title. And while it’s not quite a true bodega — at least by New York standards — the business still ticks many of the same boxes: authentic, no-nonsense and always stocked with comfort foods.

The Latin American-inspired cafe and restaurant opened last fall at 731 W. Historic Mitchell St., bringing coffee, sandwiches and an art-filled gathering space to the neighborhood.

But after nine months in business, operators Eleazar Maldonado and Geovanny Amador announced La Bodega’s closure on Tuesday.

In a lengthy message posted to social media, Amador expressed his joy and gratitude for the venture, noting that La Bodega was “tapped in” long before opening its doors to the public.

He said the business offered food, coats and shelter to those experiencing homelessness. It also functioned as a space for non-material support, he said, “where you could come in and chat about your struggles and receive affirmation for your triumphs.”

“This is what La Bodega was, is, and hopefully will be remembered for. The one thing that truly goes and can’t be replaced is the unity and community that was built every single day we opened our doors.”

Amador acknowledged that the cafe would close its doors “effective immediately,” but did not elaborate on the decision. “The reasoning why is not important,” he wrote.

Maldonado, his business partner, told Urban Milwaukee that the La Bodega is planning to pivot in the coming months.

“We are no longer going to have a kitchen but we will remain open for an event space and coffee,” he said. “We have something else brewing at the moment.”

In addition to curating its own menu, La Bodega serves as a home base for Jeannie’s Weenies, a food truck selling beef and pork hot dogs with various toppings.

Future updates on La Bodega will be posted to the business’s Facebook page.

Amid the transition period, both owners will still be close at hand. Maldonado also works as a DJ for Hittin Hard Radio, whose offices are housed just above the cafe, while Amador resides just down the block.

The building itself, formerly the site of an A-1 Beauty shop, is under the ownership of JRP Enterprises LLC.

