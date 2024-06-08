The annual show was designed to feel like a road trip and depicts regions of the U.S. with iconic landmarks.

The Domes’ annual summer show opens Saturday, June 8, in the show dome. The 2024 summer show is called “United Plants Across America.”

“It’s a wide ranging tour of the U.S. as a florally based project that involves very recognizable buildings and landmarks to kind of tie it together in a familiar way,” Eric Levin, Domes visitor experience coordinator told Urban Milwaukee.

The show depicts five regions of the U.S. and was designed to feel like a cross-country road trip. It includes iconic American landmarks and props, like the Statue of Liberty and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“So that’s instantly recognizable as the Americana aspect,” Levin said. “But it’s really a road trip, sort of inspired by Route 66 and very familiar pathways through America.”

The whole show, Levin thinks, invokes a certain nostalgia.

“In terms of the idea of, traveling the states and experiencing some of the things that have sort of fallen out of view to a certain extent,” he explained.

The Domes open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning next week, the Domes will be open seven days a week, having added Tuesdays to the weekday schedule. The Domes are also offering a special reduced admission of $5 for everyone on the last Thursday of every month.

