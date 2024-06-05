'You are honestly one of the smartest people I have ever met,' says one alderman.

Paulina Gutierrez, Milwaukee’s new election director, received a key Common Council endorsement Monday. The Judiciary & Legislation Committee unanimously endorsed her appointment.

“I have a strong foundation for leadership in local government,” said Gutierrez, noting her academic and work experience. “Regardless, elections are not run by just one person as they depend upon the dedication and hard work of a community of people. Our small, but mighty staff at the election commission includes a diverse staff of committed individuals… I am honored to be part of this collective.”

Gutierrez, the Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director since February 2023, was nominated for the role in a surprising move in May that saw Mayor Cavalier Johnson dump her former boss Claire Woodall over publicly unexplained personnel issues.

“My career in public service spans over 17 years, most of which has been dedicated to the City of Milwaukee,” said Gutierrez. “This is where my immigrant parents settled and where I was born and raised.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and management from Alverno College and a master’s degree in public service from Marquette University. She’s previously worked as a regional coordinator for Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a lobbyist for the City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the city’s emergency communications and policy director.

“I am focused on the future. We have lots of work ahead of us to prepare for November,” she told the committee. “I am committed to Milwaukee and to our mission, which is to ensure that elections are administered in a fair, transparent, equitable and accessible manner in order to instill voter confidence in the democratic process.”

But before she tackles the presidential election, she’ll need to navigate a special election for state senate that covers much of the city’s North Side. A primary is scheduled for July 2 and a general election July 30. Lena Taylor triggered the contest earlier this year when she vacated her longtime seat for a judgeship.

“I have a robust network of current and former election officials and experts ready to help, if and when needed, to ensure this office is able to meet and exceed our voters’ needs,” said Gutierrez.

Only Council President José G. Pérez and Ald. Scott Spiker asked questions of her during the meeting.

“I don’t really have reservations, but I have to ask questions. That’s my job,” said Spiker. That included a “Claire question.”

“Obviously, there’s been a transition where we took someone that was skilled at administering elections, maybe didn’t have a lot of political savvy, but was good at running elections, it seemed,” said Spiker. “How would you plan to bring an office together after a shift like this, which many might have been surprised by and many might find unwelcome in some way?”

“Change is hard and different people react to it differently,” said Gutierrez. She said she is working to build a cohesive staff. “Our loyalty is to fair and transparent elections.”

Woodall previously told Urban Milwaukee she would work to support Gutierrez. A settlement agreement will keep her working for the commission, but communicating only with Gutierrez, through early August.

Gutierrez said she would work to hire a new deputy director after her confirmation. When Spiker asked if it would be someone with extensive experience, she did not give any indication of who the individual would be.

She also faced questions from Spiker about past activism.

“My activism stems from being a resident all of my life of this community, growing up in an area of extreme violence. In the early ’90s, gangs were a problem in our neighborhood. That’s where my activism comes from. I consider myself a peace builder,” said Gutierrez. She said she was focused on building fair systems for everyone to participate. “If activism is peacebuilding, then yes, I’m an activist.

The alderman, who has questioned many of Johnson’s cabinet appointees, made it clear he supported her for the job.

“You are honestly one of the smartest people I have ever met and I am not shy about saying that. Whatever the challenges are, you’ll figure it out” said Spiker.

Gutierrez said the city is on track to hire the 1,300 poll workers it needs for the November election. But she’s also hoping to make it easier for them to perform the job. “One of my priorities is making sure we have written procedures and that we create a sustainable model and system within elections that people can pick up a manual and get to work,” she said.

Letters of support for Gutierrez were submitted by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, UW-Milwaukee professor Lynne Woehrle, Harbor District CEO Tia Torhorst, attorney Joanne Lipo Zovic, former Milwaukee nonprofit leader and city employee Joe’Mar Hooper, UWM dean and former Department of Employee Relations director Makda Fessahaye and Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown marketing director Britt Frank.

Also earning endorsements during the meeting were new legislative liaison director Jordan Primakow, promoted to replace Jim Bohl who is now the inaugural innovation director, and assessment commissioner Nicole Larsen. Tea Norfolk, a veteran of the Legislative Reference Bureau, was endorsed to replace the retiring Sheldyn Himle as municipal court administrator.

The full council will consider the appointments, and several from other committees, at its June 11 meeting.

