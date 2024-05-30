Jackson’s Soul Food Plans Second Location

First opened in February 2023, the soul food restaurant plans second location on Fond du Lac Ave.

Just one year after opening in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood, Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined is poised to expand with a second location.

The restaurant, originally launched in February 2023, is housed within a bright red building at 4519 W. Center St. It’s certainly a standout on the bustling roadway, but has also proven popular among diners who rave about its fried catfish, turkey legs and mothered pork chops.

Business is so good, in fact, that owner Jacquelynn Jackson is seeking a second location to keep up with demand.

The restaurateur and self-described developer is working to purchase three adjacent, city-owned parcels at 6137-6147 W. Fond du Lac Ave., with plans to open a second restaurant inside an existing 900-square-foot building at 6143 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The new location, according to a city report, would be known as Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined Express.

The new location aims to offer quicker service and a drive-thru option, said Jackson, fulfilling a need that the flagship restaurant is unable to meet.

“I have a lot of customers who aren’t able to access my current location for different reasons — disability reasons,” she said in an interview. “I wanted to provide a way for people to access the food that they’re coming to consume, an easier way for them to get to the restaurant.”

In addition to improved accessibility, the upcoming restaurant plans to focus on grab-and-go offerings, catering to those who need a meal in a hurry.

“For the people who don’t have the time to wait, it will be a hot-and-ready situation, but with the same type of food.” Jackson said, noting that the upcoming location will offer an expanded menu.

Made-to-order items will also be available for customers who don’t mind the wait. Once open, the new restaurant would feature both indoor and outdoor dining. The drive-thru window would be located at the back of the building.

Jackson said she’s hoping to close on the site, formerly home to Smith Car Wash, by the end of the month. She also plans to acquire the parcels flanking the structure.

The City of Milwaukee acquired the properties, totaling 19,200 square feet, through property tax foreclosure between 2021 and 2023.

Although there’s still plenty of work ahead, Jackson said she hopes to open the new restaurant by the end of the year. In the meantime, she’s chipping away at a checklist of city approvals and inspections, while also planning extensive renovations to the building itself.

The Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee is to review the sale next week. The proposed price is $32,000.

The project is slated to include a commercial kitchen build-out, drive-thru lane, onsite parking, outdoor seating and new landscaping, along with interior and exterior updates. The renovation is projected to cost approximately $149,200.

Jackson brings plenty of related experience to her latest venture. She said she currently owns eight buildings, most of which have been remodeled and renovated under her purview. She is also the licensee for Jackson’s Family Childcare Center, 8575 W. Appleton Ave.

Looking ahead, Jackson said she’s eager to continue sharing meals and interacting with the community. “It’s been going really well,” she said. “The support has been there.”

Future updates on the new location will be posted to the Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined Facebook page.

For now, the restaurant’s existing location is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Related Legislation: File 240164